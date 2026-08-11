PDS Health Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, Marking the Company's 15th Time on the List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Recognition reflects more than three decades of sustained growth for the integrated healthcare support organization

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Health®, a leading integrated healthcare support organization, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, Inc. Magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the 15th time PDS Health has earned a place on the list, a distinction shared by only a small number of companies nationwide.

The Inc. 5000 recognizes companies that have achieved significant growth while driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the future of the economy. This year's list highlights companies redefining what growth looks like, across industries including AI, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, consumer products and professional services.

The recognition comes as PDS Health continues to grow more than three decades after its founding. In 2025, the company surpassed $3 billion in annual revenue, while the practices it serves recorded 7.7 million patient visits. Together, these milestones reflect the continued growth of PDS Health's healthcare support model and its commitment to helping clinicians deliver care that recognizes the connection between oral health and overall health.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a 15th time reflects the extraordinary commitment of our team members and the trust clinicians place in PDS Health," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health. "Growth at this stage in our company's history is not something we take for granted. For more than 30 years, we've remained focused on creating opportunities for team members to grow, expanding access to care and investing in the advanced, proven technologies that support better collaboration across healthcare. As we look ahead, we remain committed to advancing a more integrated approach to dental and medical care."

Founded in 1994 as Pacific Dental Services, PDS Health has evolved from a dental support organization into an integrated healthcare support organization serving general dentistry, dental specialty and primary care practice owners nationwide. The company provides business services, advanced, proven technologies and integrated systems that allow clinicians to focus on patient care. Through its work to advance dental-medical integration and the Mouth-Body Connection®, PDS Health is helping bridge the historical separation between dentistry and medicine and create new opportunities for collaboration across oral health and primary care.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of Dec. 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine healthcare through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE PDS Health