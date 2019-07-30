PDSI completes $150M Restoration of the Caribe Hilton

ATLANTA, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDSI, a premier hotel project development consultancy, is thrilled to announce the completion of the restoration of the Caribe Hilton hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico after the property sustained extreme damage from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The iconic Caribe Hilton originally opened its doors in 1949 and was Hilton's first property outside of the continental United States, enabling Hilton to become the first international hotel chain. The Caribe Hilton, which has historically served as a social hub in Puerto Rico is the only hotel on the island that has its own private beach.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. engaged PDSI to manage the complete renovation, restoration, and transformation of the resort consisting of 652 rooms and suites, 11 food and beverage outlets, a new spa and fitness center, modernization of the property's meeting and event space, as well as upgrades to all building systems and envelopes to protect the property from future storm damage.

The grand re-opening took place June 18, 2019 after 15 months of closure. The re-opening coincided with the 70th anniversary of the Caribe Hilton's original opening date.

"Working to restore the Caribe Hilton was a very nostalgic experience for the project team. Many of us grew up with that hotel being an integral part of our lives. This renovation allowed me to re-live my memories of the beauty, history, and elegance of the Caribe," said PDSI's San Juan office Project Director, Fernando Pla. "The hotel is ingrained in the DNA of each Puerto Rican. The location, nightlife, iconic script sign, famous guests who have stayed at the hotel over the years, and even its invention of the Pina Colada, are beacons that each of us native Puerto Rican's have grown up with. Now, to be a part of its rebirth, makes me feel young at heart and yearn for the yesteryear all at the same time."

