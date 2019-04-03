PDSI completes $28M Renovation Project of Tampa's Marriott Waterside Hotel & Marina

TAMPA, Fla., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDSI, a premier hotel development management consultancy, is pleased to announce the completion of renovations to the 17-story, 727 room Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel & Marina.



Strategic Property Partners (SPP) engaged PDSI to manage the renovation of portions of the Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel & Marina as the first component in the Water Street Tampa project, a multi-use project designed to transform downtown Tampa into a vital live, work, play, and stay hub.



Given the high profile and scope of the Marriott transformation, SPP knew that it needed an exceptional team – and that team was PDSI. "We had both the knowledge and the talent to oversee the project and to address complexities that arose as SPP's staff grew and other entities became involved in the project. Our insight led to strategic improvements to meeting spaces and public spaces that increased revenue potential, and we devised a more effective use of space that allowed the hotel to add eight new rooms, bringing significant opportunity for return on investment," said Ralph Engelberger, CEO and Co-Founder of PDSI.



In addition to new guestroom construction and transformation of existing rooms, the fitness center was expanded and upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment and back-of-house spaces on the first floor were reconfigured to allow for the development of a new Starbucks storefront with an exterior entry along Water Street.



"The Marriott Waterside Hotel is a critical piece of SPP's vision for the waterfront of downtown Tampa," said Brian Mashburn, Vice President and Managing Partner in the Orlando Office. "It took courage and confidence to take on the job of executing significant changes, while driving value and staying within budget. PDSI's ability to do so earned SPP's trust and respect and established a mutually beneficial relationship that continues to this day."



About PDSI

PDSI is a privately-held, strategically-driven project management firm that assists clients in the development and renovation of hospitality projects worldwide. Since 2001, PDSI has managed all types and scales of projects: from limited service to luxury, and minor renovations to large scale, ground-up developments. Their team of dedicated professionals has been entrusted with managing over $5 billion of hospitality projects for a wide range of clients including hotel companies, REITs, financial institutions, private equity funds, management companies, and individual owners.



