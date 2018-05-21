pdvWireless Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Date And Participation in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

Additionally, on May 23, 2018, Tim Gray, CFO of pdvWireless, will present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference. The conference is being held at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, CA and the presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the following link http://www.wsw.com/webcast/brileyfbr/pdvw/ and will be archived on the Company's Investor Relations webpage shortly after it concludes.

pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDVW), is focused on utilizing its spectrum assets to develop and offer next generation private network and mobile communication solutions to critical infrastructure and enterprise customers. It is the largest holder of licensed nationwide spectrum in the 900 MHz band in the United States and is pursuing a regulatory process that seeks to modernize a portion of the 900 MHz band to accommodate the future deployment of broadband technologies and services. pdvWireless operates private push-to-talk ("PTT") networks in major markets throughout the United States and, by combining its PTT services with its patented and industry-validated SaaS technology, is improving team communication and field documentation across a wide array of industries, including transportation, distribution, construction, hospitality, waste management and field service. pdvWireless' mobile workforce applications increase the productivity of field-based workers and the efficiency of their dispatch and call center operations. pdvWireless' Chairman, Brian McAuley, and CEO, Morgan O'Brien, were the co-founders of Nextel Communications and have over 60 years of combined experience in two-way radio operations and successfully developing regulatory driven spectrum initiatives to address the unmet wireless communications needs of businesses. pdvWireless is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Director of Corporate Communications

pdvWireless, Inc.

973-531-4397

nvecchiarelli@pdvwireless.com

