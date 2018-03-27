pdvWireless Vice Chairman Morgan O'Brien and former Governor of Delaware Jack Markell to speak at Energy Thought Summit

The fireside chat will focus on the importance of implementing a communications strategy to enable a secure and resilient grid network. Mr. O'Brien and Mr. Markell will share insights regarding how utility companies can ensure that they are properly planning for the future with respect to their communications platforms, and will elaborate on the benefits of private LTE networks.

The Energy Thought Summit brings together thought leaders to debate the state and future of the energy industry.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc. is a private wireless communications carrier focused on utilizing its spectrum assets to develop and offer next generation network and mobile communication solutions to critical infrastructure and enterprise customers. It is the largest holder of licensed nationwide spectrum in the 900 MHz band in the United States and is pursuing a regulatory process that seeks to modernize a portion of the 900 MHz band to accommodate the future deployment of broadband technologies and services. pdvWireless operates private push-to-talk ("PTT") networks in major markets throughout the United States and, by combining its PTT services with its patented and industry-validated SaaS technology, is improving team communication and field documentation across a wide array of industries, including transportation, distribution, construction, hospitality, waste management and field service. pdvWireless' mobile workforce applications increase the productivity of field-based workers and the efficiency of their dispatch and call center operations. pdvWireless' Chairman, Brian McAuley, and Vice Chairman, Morgan O'Brien, were the co-founders of Nextel Communications and have over 60 years of combined experience in two-way radio operations and successfully developing regulatory driven spectrum initiatives to address the unmet wireless communications needs of businesses. pdvWireless is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

