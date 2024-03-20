PDW Adds Two Members to Strategic Advisory Board

Rear Admiral Hugh Wyman Howard III (left) and Colonel Jay Wisham (right) will play an integral role in company's go-to-market strategy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDW, a drone technology company revolutionizing small robotics for military and government operations, today announced the appointment of Rear Admiral Hugh Wyman Howard III (ret.) and Colonel Jay Wisham (ret.) to the company's Strategic Advisory Board.

Rear Admiral Hugh Wyman Howard III (left) and Colonel Jay Wisham (right) will play integral role in company’s go-to-market strategy

As a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Upper Half) with over 32 years in the SEAL Teams and joint special operations, Howard has extensive combat mission experience and has commanded at all levels of Special Operations during multiple tours. He is an expert in geopolitical risk and disruptive technologies, including multi-domain autonomous systems, electronic warfare, cyber threats, and risk mitigation, as well as applying these systems to the commercial, civil, military and intelligence sectors.

During his military career, he held positions as Director of Operations for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Deputy Director for Global Operations in the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Director for Counterterrorism Policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. The combat contributions of the teams he commanded, and with whom he served, were recognized with five President Unit Citations, Navy Unit Commendation and four Joint Meritorious Unit Awards.

"Admiral Howard will bring a new way of thinking to our strategic growth plans due to his significant experience within the DoD and passion for providing service members with necessary technology in a digital-first battlefield," said Ryan Gury, CEO of PDW. "Colonel Wisham boasts a similar and impressive background, specifically in artificial intelligence application, which will be critical as we further scale our portfolio."

Colonel Jay Wisham has extensive experience bringing forward emerging technology for defense applications with government agencies and private industry. As the former Executive Director of the Army Applications Laboratory (AAL), he oversaw the expansion of national security innovation and technology through investments and partnerships within the private sector. Colonel Wisham also served as the lead for Artificial Intelligence applications in the Army Futures Command's (AFC) Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross-Functional Team and as program director for Project Convergence, the Army's largest effort to make AI- and data-enabled systems a reality at the tactical edge. During his career, he also had several opportunities to help design and bring emergent technologies to soldiers on behalf of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Throughout his 25-year military career with the U.S. Army, Colonel Wisham held several leadership positions in combat arms and intelligence organizations and had multiple combat deployments in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Both men have rich experience and an innovative approach to thinking from their remarkable careers in both military and civil domains," Gury added. "We are thrilled to welcome both of them to the team and know they will offer invaluable insight as we plan and execute our strategic initiatives."

For more information about PDW or its Guiness World Record winning C100 drone, please visit www.pdw.ai.

Media Inquiries Contact

Jaclyn Leibrock

[email protected]

About PDW:

PDWis a drone technology company revolutionizing small robotics for military and government operations. PDW is committed to delivering secure, reliable, and NDAA compliant solutions for the defense industry. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, PDW strives to meet the evolving needs of the operator and support the defense community in achieving its objectives. For more information visit www.pdw.ai.

SOURCE PDW