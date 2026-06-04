PDW Announces Agreement to Acquire Vanteon, Expanding Communications Expertise and Engineering Capacity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PDW Holdings, Inc. ("PDW"), an American drone company that designs, engineers, and manufactures unmanned systems and solutions for defense and public safety, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vanteon Corporation, an engineering firm with decades of experience developing advanced communications, Radio Frequency (RF) systems, and software-defined radio technologies.

PDW Holdings, Inc. (“PDW”) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vanteon Corporation.

The planned acquisition strengthens PDW's ability to design, develop, and deliver next-generation sUAS capabilities and expands mission-critical connectivity at the tactical edge. The Vanteon acquisition further optimizes PDW's vertically integrated platform and advances its mission to deliver decisive airpower into the hands of every operator.

Based in Rochester, NY, Vanteon brings more than 40 years of experience delivering advanced communications and embedded systems, along with a team of approximately 40 engineers with deep expertise in RF design, and mission-critical software and hardware.

"Modern military operations depend on resilient communications, rapid innovation, and the ability to field new capabilities quickly," said James Slider, CEO of PDW. "Vanteon strengthens our ability to deliver resilient communications and integrated capabilities to warfighters. Just as importantly, they are a trusted partner of PDW bringing an exceptional team of engineers whose experience spans hardware, software, integration, and advanced payload development. By bringing those capabilities into PDW, we can accelerate innovation across our entire product portfolio while continuing to deliver the reliable, operator-focused systems our customers depend on."

"PDW and Vanteon share a commitment to solving hard technical problems for operators in demanding environments," said Aaron Roof, CTO of Vanteon. "Their operator-first focus aligns directly with how we've built our systems, and we're excited to bring our expertise in RF engineering and design, and software-defined radios, into a broader operational platform."

The transaction is expected to close promptly following satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The McLean Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Vanteon on this transaction, and Harris Beach Murtha served as legal counsel to Vanteon. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to PDW in the transaction.

For more information, read the blog post on PDW.ai

About PDW

Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, PDW develops and mass-manufactures aerial robotic systems and software that deliver advanced surveillance, electronic warfare, and strike capabilities for the United States and its allies. The company is building a new category of tactical robotic systems that bridges the gap between low-capability drones and high-end platforms, with a mission to bring decisive airpower into the hands of every operator. Designed by operators and produced at scale in the United States, PDW operates Drone Factory 01, a high-rate production facility with the capacity to manufacture up to 100,000 systems annually. PDW systems are shaped by real-world deployments and built to perform under pressure, delivering scalable airpower at the tactical edge.

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SOURCE PDW