PDW Appoints Dylan Hamm as Chief Technology Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDW, creator of the world’s most mission-versatile small unmanned aerial system (sUAS), is proud to announce the promotion of Dylan Hamm to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Hamm joined PDW in 2022 as vice president of products. With deep industry expertise and first-hand experience from his time in service, he oversaw the development of the company's Guiness World Record breaking C100 drone. Hamm served in the U.S. Navy as a SEAL for over 12 years where he helped pioneer the development of UAS platforms.

Dylan Hamm, Chief Technology Officer at PDW
"Dylan is a true unicorn given his excellence in both drone design and operational experience. His prestigious service background along with his mastery in systems and vehicle design gives him a robust understanding of the challenges and needs of elite warfighters, further solidifying his position as one of the greatest assets in our industry," says Ryan Gury, PDW CEO. "I am excited for Dylan to continue innovating our products in his new role and bringing expanded offerings to market that serve unique mission requirements and the future needs of our service members."

As CTO, Hamm will manage PDW's product roadmap and R&D strategy. His focus ensures PDW's solutions continue to address a wide range of missions and dynamic battlefield challenges.

"In this new role, I am honored to continue working with a team that closely aligns with my values of providing soldiers with state-of-the-art technology that better protects them on the battlefield," said Hamm. "I look forward to entering this next chapter at PDW and continuing to build on the progress and great work already done by our team." 

About PDW:
PDW, creator of the world’s most mission-versatile small unmanned aerial system (sUAS), is a drone technology company revolutionizing small robotics for military and government operations. PDW is committed to delivering secure, reliable, and NDAA compliant solutions for the defense industry. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, PDW strives to meet the evolving needs of the operator and support the defense community in achieving its objectives. For more information visit www.pdw.ai

