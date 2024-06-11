PDW Appoints General (Ret.) Raymond "Tony" Thomas III as Chairman of the Board of Directors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDW, a drone technology company revolutionizing small robotics for military and government operations, is thrilled to announce the appointment of General (Ret.) Raymond "Tony" Thomas III as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

General Raymond "Tony" Thomas III

GEN (Ret.) Thomas boasts a distinguished military career, having most recently served as the 11th Commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) until his retirement in 2019. Prior to this role, he was the Commander of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). Throughout his 39 years of service in the U.S. Army, GEN (Ret.) Thomas completed more combat deployments than any senior officer since 2001 and held numerous leadership positions, overseeing complex operations and advising on strategic initiatives in support of national interests.

"I'm honored to step into the role of Chairman of the Board at PDW," said GEN (Ret.) Thomas. "The war in the Ukraine has demonstrated the absolutely vital role small robotics and anti-jamming technology will play in all future conflict. Small robotics have an asymmetrical impact and offer accessible and affordable capabilities at a scale never before seen on the battlefield."

"It's critical the United States cultivate a robust domestic small drone industry, and Alabama-based PDW is at the forefront of this effort. PDW is a mission-led defense company that works across many technology verticals to ensure America maintains a global lead. I'm proud of the work we are doing to drive the industry forward and to protect our warfighters and national interests."

Since retiring from the U.S. Army, GEN (Ret.) Thomas transitioned to the private sector, leveraging his extensive expertise as an advisor on national security, defense, and innovation. He is also a partner at Lux Venture Capital and serves as Chairman of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

"As seen in Ukraine and other theaters, small robotics are revolutionizing maneuver force and capabilities. In this position, GEN (Ret.) Thomas will help PDW navigate the adoption of small robotics into the U.S. military and help field this massive, emerging capability that America must lead," said Ryan Gury, CEO and Co-Founder of PDW.

"GEN (Ret.) Thomas is an extraordinary principal with an extensive history of leading cutting-edge special operations and emerging tactics. His guidance and wisdom are invaluable as our company navigates the complex challenges of equipping our future force with consumable, small robotics to shape the future of conflict and warfare."

Joining GEN (Ret.) Thomas on PDW's Board of Directors are several other esteemed members, including:

John Brennan , Former Director of the CIA

, Former Director of the CIA Ryan Plunkett , Former Sr. Leader in Counter Terrorism & International Operations, FBI

, Former Sr. Leader in Counter Terrorism & International Operations, FBI Nicholas Horbaczewski , Co-founder and CEO of the Drone Racing League

, Co-founder and CEO of the Drone Racing League Mark Cherry , CEO Align Precision and U.S. Air Force veteran

PDW is committed to solving problems in an evolving battlefield and arming the future warfighter with state-of-the-art technology. In addition to having secured multiple contracts with various branches of the military, PDW was awarded a $6.9M contract by USSOCOM for an antijam radio platform that is resistant to intentional and unintentional interference.

About PDW:

PDW is a drone technology company revolutionizing small robotics for military and government operations. PDW is committed to delivering secure, reliable, and NDAA compliant solutions for the defense industry. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, PDW strives to meet the evolving needs of the operator and support the defense community in achieving its objectives. For more information visit www.pdw.ai.

