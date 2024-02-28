PDW Awarded $6.9M Contract by USSOCOM for Blackwave Next-Generation UAS Communications

This multi-million-dollar agreement will provide critical communication abilities in high-risk, contested and congested environments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDW, creator of the world's most mission-versatile small unmanned aerial system (sUAS), today announced that it was awarded a $6.9M contract from the Special Operations Forces Acquisitions, Technology and Logistics (SOF AT&L) office for delivery of Blackwave, a next-generation radio system specifically designed to overcome contested and congested RF environments.

"The war in Ukraine has made it clear that drone systems must complete missions in highly contested environments where radio interference and unreliable GPS are the rule rather than the exception," said Ryan Gury, PDW's CEO.

Blackwave is a secure, digital link that is resistant to intentional and unintentional interference. This system permits critical communications and the operation of small robotics in highly contested environments. Previously tested and challenged by the Joint Vulnerability Assessment Branch (JVAB), Blackwave has been proven to be a durable, tactical wireless link.

"We believe Blackwave will be a gamechanger that contributes to a new era in radio development for American defense and small robotics," added Trevor Smith, PDW's CSO.

The partnership between PDW and USSOCOM furthers their commitments to military innovation by solving problems in an evolving battlefield and arming the future warfighter with state-of-the-art technology.

About PDW

PDW, creator of the world's most mission-versatile small unmanned aerial system (sUAS), is a drone technology company revolutionizing small robotics for military and government operations. PDW is committed to delivering secure, reliable, and NDAA compliant solutions for the defense industry. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, PDW strives to meet the evolving needs of the operator and support the defense community in achieving its objectives. For more information visit www.pdw.ai.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Leibrock

[email protected]

SOURCE PDW