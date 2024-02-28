PDW Awarded $6.9M Contract by USSOCOM for Blackwave Next-Generation UAS Communications

News provided by

PDW

28 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

This multi-million-dollar agreement will provide critical communication abilities in high-risk, contested and congested environments 

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDW, creator of the world's most mission-versatile small unmanned aerial system (sUAS), today announced that it was awarded a $6.9M contract from the Special Operations Forces Acquisitions, Technology and Logistics (SOF AT&L) office for delivery of Blackwave, a next-generation radio system specifically designed to overcome contested and congested RF environments.

"The war in Ukraine has made it clear that drone systems must complete missions in highly contested environments where radio interference and unreliable GPS are the rule rather than the exception," said Ryan Gury, PDW's CEO.

Blackwave is a secure, digital link that is resistant to intentional and unintentional interference. This system permits critical communications and the operation of small robotics in highly contested environments. Previously tested and challenged by the Joint Vulnerability Assessment Branch (JVAB), Blackwave has been proven to be a durable, tactical wireless link.

"We believe Blackwave will be a gamechanger that contributes to a new era in radio development for American defense and small robotics," added Trevor Smith, PDW's CSO.

The partnership between PDW and USSOCOM furthers their commitments to military innovation by solving problems in an evolving battlefield and arming the future warfighter with state-of-the-art technology.

About PDW
PDW, creator of the world's most mission-versatile small unmanned aerial system (sUAS), is a drone technology company revolutionizing small robotics for military and government operations.  PDW is committed to delivering secure, reliable, and NDAA compliant solutions for the defense industry. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, PDW strives to meet the evolving needs of the operator and support the defense community in achieving its objectives. For more information visit www.pdw.ai.

Media Contact
Jaclyn Leibrock
[email protected]

SOURCE PDW

Also from this source

PDW Appoints Dylan Hamm as Chief Technology Officer

PDW Appoints Dylan Hamm as Chief Technology Officer

PDW, creator of the world’s most mission-versatile small unmanned aerial system (sUAS), is proud to announce the promotion of Dylan Hamm to Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.