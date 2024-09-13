PDW's C100 Selected for Tranche 1 of the U.S. Army Directed Requirement for Company Level Small Uncrewed Aircraft System (MRR)

PDW's C100 is a Soldier portable, multi-mission drone system that fits inside a rucksack, giving soldiers the ability to deploy their own air support.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDW, today announced it was selected to provide its flagship C100 Group 2 sUAS in support of the U.S. Army Directed Requirement for Company-Level sUAS. The C100 will be fielded to unit elements across the Army to enhance fire and maneuver in near-peer and contested operating environments.

PDW’s C100 is a Soldier portable, multi-mission drone system that fits inside a rucksack, giving soldiers the ability to deploy their own air support.

PDW's C100 supports the U.S. Army's medium-range reconnaissance (MRR) requirement for a modular, Soldier-portable VTOL sUAS capable of providing effects across reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, communications relay, and kinetic and non-kinetic payload delivery. The C100 enables dismounted, mounted, or airborne maneuver units with extended endurance and payload capacity in a ruggedized and highly deployable form factor.

"This award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire PDW team," said Ryan Gury, PDW CEO and Co-founder. "The world is witnessing the transformative power of quadcopters on the battlefield, whose unmatched agility, precision, and tactical versatility are revolutionizing modern warfare. The C100 reduces the reliance on organic fires support from both external or higher headquarters, to further enable the maneuver force with decentralize and dispersed capabilities. We are honored to have been selected for the Army's Company Level sUAS Direct Requirement, where the C100 will deliver the first wave of these game-changing capabilities."

Weighing just 21 pounds and small enough to fit in a rucksack, the C100 quadcopter empowers units to organically deploy air support, conduct precision strikes, and gather intelligence—all without the need for manned aircraft or external fire support.

PDW is at the cutting edge of defense innovation. From tactical, jam-resistant radio platforms developed in collaboration with SOCOM to simulation software that enhances operator skills and operational planning, and truly consumable NDAA-compliant FPV combat systems, PDW is driving the future of small robotic technologies. "PDW is delivering the decisive capabilities that give warfighters the upper hand, empowering them with tools to succeed and survive in the most demanding environments," added General (Ret.) Tony Thomas, former Commander of SOCOM and PDW Chairman of the Board.

"The C100 system enables a significant transformation of modern maneuver forces," Gury continued. "As we enter a new era of small robotics in warfare, PDW is proud to contribute to the American renaissance in defense robotics."

