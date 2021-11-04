PDX Coin to Introduce First True Crypto-to-Fiat Payments and Banking Platform, Sidestepping Antiquated Payment Systems

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PDX Coin today announced it is developing a new global digital banking platform for the crypto-economy that will offer widespread retail crypto-to-fiat payment capability. The high-speed, bank-friendly payment platform delivers a modern alternative to the traditional 70-year-old bank payments system that has hit merchants with high fees, long float times and fraud risk. PDX Coin is currently offering the first pre-sale of its native currency token through the P2PB2B.io cryptocurrency exchange. The first exchange-led token sale will take place Dec. 1-14, 2021.

Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_taMAYAMg5tT6qYeJvs4R43gM6b_ord_

The PDX Coin payments processing architecture is entirely new and the app will allow all major cryptocurrencies to become instantly liquid and spendable in tens of millions of locations around the world; speeding up the opening of the crypto economy to institutions, merchants and other ecosystem partners worldwide. The easy-to-use app will enable everyday purchases using all major cryptocurrencies. PDX is targeting at least 250 million downloads globally by the end of the decade as crypto mass adoption continues to grow.

"We are not 20-somethings in hoodies coding in back rooms. We are a highly experienced group of financial executives intent on establishing a well-financed crypto-to-fiat payments and digital banking platform where the digital tokens are also partly backed by physical assets," said Shane Rodgers, CEO, PDX Coin and its Singapore-based parent, PDX Global Pte. Ltd. "It is time to finally use cryptocurrency and the blockchain to disrupt the old global banking establishment and offer an entirely new global banking capability that's fully-inclusive and open to all."

"As we move forward, we have hope that the U.S. government especially will provide a regulatory infrastructure to rein in the 'wild west' and encourage sustained growth so that platforms like ours can manage seamless and frictionless, secure, low-cost transactions," Rodgers continued.

For retail users PDX will offer a primary crypto and blockchain-based wallet to invest, store, spend, earn, lend, borrow, and be paid in crypto assets. In contrast to PDX, most other crypto-based payment efforts are crypto wallets that rely on legacy financial infrastructure. While the current system squeezes store owners with exorbitant fees from multiple banks and other middlemen, PDX Coin is a nearly instant peer-to-peer (P2P) network with no fees going to middlemen. Merchants will also benefit from the addition of instant money transfer in their preferred fiat currency, with no float times.

With its full-service digital banking capability and advanced trading and custody technology, PDX will also provide a one-stop shop for hedge funds, money managers, corporations, and individuals to access the crypto markets.

The payments app will also be well-suited to disrupt the $700+billion global foreign-worker remittances market. According to World Bank data , since 2009, global cross-border payments have increased by more than 60 percent. However, according to PDX Coin, the legacy cross-border payments system has made essentially zero progress and no real improvement in technology, speed, costs and fees, service quality and offerings. International money transfer companies charge as much as 7-11% to the very people who can least afford it.

Using the blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi), PDX is completely sidestepping cumbersome and expensive legacy payment systems. "We will unleash the untapped buying power of top cryptocurrencies for the retail and remittance industries," Rodgers continued. "We believe that the best way for global commerce to become more efficient and accessible is by making cryptocurrency spendable everywhere. Crypto global population penetration in mid-2021 is only around 3%, but we anticipate a rise to 15-20% by the end of the decade driven by utility, ease of use, increased merchant adoption, and growing infrastructure, as well as new products and services."

PDX will also soon start development of a completely new, fully decentralized and autonomous blockchain protocol called "Siberia" that will offer ultra high speed, low cost, and high transaction capacity with up to one million transactions per second. Among other benefits, the Siberia blockchain protocol will eliminate so-called "gas" fees from blockchain platforms such as Ethereum. Upon completion, PDX will migrate off the Ethereum blockchain and onto Siberia. Siberia coins will be distributed as a dividend to all PDX Coin wallets.

About PDX Coin

PDX Coin is a global payments and digital banking platform that is being built as an on-ramp to enable hundreds of millions of retail users, institutions, merchants and vendors and other ecosystem partners worldwide to fully participate in the crypto economy freely and easily with instant conversions and low fees. The upcoming payments app and banking services will enable all major cryptos to become instantly liquid and spendable in tens of millions of locations around the world. PDX is also developing products and services across the DeFi and NFT spaces with plans to introduce by early 2024 a linked platform to trade tokenized shares of most publicly held companies globally, 24/7, taking into account the required completion of regulatory compliance processes.

For more information, visit www.pdxcoin.io .

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato Marketing

[email protected]

925-518-8159 mobile

SOURCE PDX Coin

Related Links

http://www.pdxcoin.io

