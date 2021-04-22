PE GI Solutions Announces Partnership of Capital Digestive Care and Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater (GLST)

JAMISON, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PE GI Solutions (formerly known as Physicians Endoscopy) is proud to announce the expansion of their strategic partnership with Capital Digestive Care, the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic Region. The expansion comes with Capital Digestive Care's recent partnership with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC (GLST), a leading gastroenterology practice in Southeastern Virginia.

The addition of GLST marks Capital Digestive Care's first partnership in Virginia and adds on eight practice locations within Southeastern Virginia, bringing Capital Digestive Care to 128 specialized GI providers serving the Mid-Atlantic Region.

A key element of this partnership agreement is the value of leveraging the PE Practice Solutions platform under PE GI Solutions (formerly Physicians Endoscopy) —a physician-oriented management services organization (MSO). PE GI Solutions partners with GI physicians through its practice and center solutions platforms to streamline operations and diversify and enhance revenue streams.

"PE GI Solutions looks forward to working with GLST to support their growth and provide them with the resources they need to enhance patient, physician, and staff experiences through the PE Practice Solutions platform," said Kevin Harlen, President of PE Practice Solutions.

"We are excited to add value and bring the PE Practice platform to Capital Digestive Care's newest partners (GLST)," said David Young, CEO of PE GI solutions. "We continue to provide support at all touchpoints of the GI patient care journey and remain focused on supporting Capital Digestive Care's efforts to provide best-in-class GI patient care and services."

The MSO will play an integral role in the partnership and transition process, providing GLST with access to Capital Digestive Care's robust infrastructure and state-of-the-art systems, processes, IT capabilities and resources, along with the expertise of top healthcare executives to help GLST further expand clinical programs and business opportunities.

About PE GI Solutions (Formerly known as Physicians Endoscopy)

PE GI Solutions specializes in providing integrated business strategies and insights for GI specialists and healthcare partners to help their practices, ASCs and ancillary services grow and thrive through professional management, aligned investments, and strategic partnerships. PE GI Solutions' physician partners leverage the PE Practice Solutions and PE Center Solutions platforms to gain access to centralized resources and operational efficiencies that drive growth and positively impact physician and patent experiences—all while preserving the independent practice of medicine. Through leadership, advocacy, and service, PE GI Solutions addresses the unique challenges GI physicians face, while remaining focused on improving financial and clinical outcomes that drive quality patient care. Recognized as the largest single-specialty developer, investor, and manager, PE GI Solutions is the trusted business partner and advisor exclusively serving gastroenterologists for over 20+ years. For more information on PE GI Solutions, please visit www.pegisolutions.com.

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. More than 80 physicians and advanced care practitioners treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn's Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 75,000 patients annually. With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care's integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 20 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

About Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC

For more than 25 years, Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC (GLST) has been the premier practice for liver and gastroenterology in Southeastern Virginia. GLST's board certified physicians and advanced care practitioners are experts in the treatment of digestive and liver diseases, handling cases from the simple to the complex. GLST's mission is to provide exceptional, personalized medical care by gaining an understanding of each patient's individual condition in order to deliver the most effective treatment plan available. Patients choose GLST for its comprehensive services and exceptional level of care along with the convenience of easy access to several locations in Hampton Roads and the Peninsula. For more information visit https://glstva.com/.

