PE Partner Leads COVID-19 Testing Initiative

JAMISON, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Endoscopy partner, Barry Kaufman, MD, of Atlantic Gastroenterology Associates, has led a COVID-19 testing program that has grown over the course of the pandemic to allow his ambulatory surgery center, ACCESS Surgery Center, to maintain high procedure volume and patient safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlantic Gastroenterology Associates had an existing strategic partnership with Genesis Laboratory Management LLC for pathology, advanced fecal pathogens, and chemistry studies. After learning Genesis also invested in COVID-19 RNA swab testing, Dr. Kaufman quickly leveraged their relationship to set up on-site testing so ACCESS could resume elective procedures. Dr. Kaufman, medical director at ACCESS, found himself in the parking lot swabbing patients and staff himself to maintain the highest level of patient and staff safety.

Soon, the program grew beyond ACCESS Surgery Center. "It quickly became a community hub where many people came for convenient testing," explained Dr. Kaufman. Moving forward, he hopes the increased public awareness of ACCESS Surgery Center can lead to successful community engagement campaigns beyond COVID-19 initiatives—like a program to increase colorectal cancer screening rates.

"PE is proud to partner with Dr. Kaufman and ACCESS Surgery Center," says Lara Jordan, Vice President of Operations at Physicians Endoscopy. Jordan oversees the day-to-day business operations of seven PE centers in the Northeast region. "PE partners like Dr. Kaufman have increasingly stepped up in new and innovative ways over the past year to achieve our shared goals—maintaining both procedure volume and patient safety."

ACCESS Surgery Center continues to provide COVID-19 testing and plans to do so until there is no longer a substantial need. ACCESS is an outpatient surgery center in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, boasting over 30 physicians of seven specialties. Physician Endoscopy's partners in Gastroenterology include both Barry Kaufman, MD and Gary Rosman, MD.

