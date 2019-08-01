PE (Physicians Endoscopy) and Capital Digestive Care Announce Strategic Partnership

JAMISON, Pa., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Endoscopy (PE) and Capital Digestive Care announce a strategic partnership in a transaction, which closed on August 1st. The companies are joining forces to offer a platform solution for gastroenterologists seeking an alternative to acquisition, allowing them to retain ownership of their practices and focus on patient care. Under this partnership, PE has dramatically broadened their ability to support GI Physicians across all aspects of their endoscopy center and private practice business operations.

Capital Digestive Care is recognized nationally for operating a best-in-class MSO (Managed Services Organization) that provides its affiliated practices with a wide range of services, including financial and revenue cycle management, information technology, marketing, and human resources. In addition, its rigorous quality improvement program led by a team of physicians improves quality care and value for patients.

The team behind the new venture already has the industry buzzing. "We believe we're well-positioned to disrupt the market," says President, Kevin Harlen. Under his direction as the COO from 2009–June 2019, Capital Digestive Care grew to be the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic states with one of the most sophisticated business operations platforms in the industry.

"We're excited to bring this platform to GI practices throughout the country," said David Young, president of PE. "This is in response to the needs of the market. It will help position gastroenterologists for the future of healthcare and protect the independent practice of medicine. We will have a solution that gives doctors a practice management solution and an ASC solution. That means one partner for all the needs within the GI space."

About Physicians Endoscopy

Physicians Endoscopy (PE) is a nationally recognized development and management partner for GI-focused ambulatory surgery centers. The company currently operates over 60 partnered facilities in 15 states—building collaborative, long-term relationships with physicians that positively impact the center, patients, and the bottom line. To learn more about Physicians Endoscopy, please visit www.endocenters.com .

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic states. More than 70 physicians and advanced care practitioners treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn's Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 75,000 patients annually. With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care's integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 25 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com .

Press Contact:

Kevin Harlen

President

240-485-5201

Kevin.harlen@capitaldigestivecare.com

SOURCE Physicians Endoscopy

Related Links

http://www.endocenters.com

