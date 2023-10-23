Pea Protein Market size is set to grow by USD 203.32 million from 2022-to 2027 | The market is driven due to the high nutrient profile of pea protein and rapid product expansion - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pea protein market size is estimated to grow by USD 203.32 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.24%, however, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. The high nutrient profile of pea protein and rapid product expansion notably drives the market growth. Pea protein isolate is approximately 85% protein, 7% fat, 3% carbohydrates, and 5% vitamins and minerals. In terms of revenue, pea protein is considered the third largest segment in the global vegetable protein market, after soy protein and wheat protein. Pea protein contains all essential amino acids, which includes the nine essential amino acids that cannot be synthesized by the body except methionine. There is an increase in the applications of pea protein in various food and beverage products will help in the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Hence, product expansion and extension are expected to play a significant role in driving the revenue of the market in focus during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pea Protein Market

Pea Protein Market - Geographical Analysis

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for plant-based foods containing pea protein in several North American countries. Consumers increasingly shift to consuming plant-based proteins because of their superior nutritional value and various health benefits. The rising awareness of the benefits of the above, and an increasing number of new product launches, are some of the factors driving the adoption of plant-based proteins, including pea protein, in North America.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Pea Protein Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (isolates, hydrolysate, concentrates, and textured), application (dietary supplement, meat substitutes, bakery goods, beverages, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the isolates segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Pea protein isolate retains the natural flavor of peas. It is also safe to use in a variety of foods such as pancakes and bread. As a result of their high binding properties, the isolates can be easily incorporated into meat substitutes. It can be textured to produce products with a meaty consistency and appearance. Additionally, pea protein isolate is widely used in the processed food industry due to it is cleanly labeled, allergen-free, and inexpensive compared to other proteins. Hence, such factors drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

Pea Protein Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Rising demand for hydrolyzed pea protein is the key trend influencing the pea protein market.

The usage of hydrolyzed pea proteins in food and beverages has expanded as a result of a variety of functional qualities.

Pea proteins that have been hydrolyzed contain a lot of protein and a lot of complex carbs. These products are more capable of retaining water than other hydrolyzed plant proteins and have emulsifying and gelling capabilities.

Because of these properties, hydrolyzed pea proteins are helpful in various food and nutritional application needs.

Hence, the health benefits and functional benefits of hydrolyzed pea proteins have increased their application in various industries, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing competition among vendors is the major challenge that may impede market growth.

The market is fragmented due to the existence of numerous regional and international sellers.

The high competition among the existing vendors will reduce the customer base for new vendors.

Additionally, the market is dynamic and the major players operating in the market face intense competition.

Hence, such high competition in the market is a challenge for new vendors entering the market.

What are the key data covered in this Pea Protein Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pea protein market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pea protein market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pea protein market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pea protein market vendors

Related Reports:

The wheat protein market size is expected to increase by USD 951.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers wheat protein market segmentation by type (wheat gluten, wheat protein isolate, textured wheat protein, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing vegan population is notably driving the wheat protein market growth.

The global potato protein market size is projected to increase by USD 37.74 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the market size was valued at USD 68.65 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (isolate, concentrate, and hydrolyzed), application (meat, supplements, animal feed, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for protein powders is a major factor driving market growth.

Pea Protein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 203.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A and B Ingredients Inc., AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., AM Nutrition, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Axiom Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., COSUCRA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Emsland Starke GmbH, Herba Ingredients BV, Ingredion Inc., Meelunie BV, NutriPea LP, Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd., Puris, Roquette Freres SA, Shandong Jianyuan group, The Scoular Co., Vestkorn Milling AS, and Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

