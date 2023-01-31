Pea protein processing equipment market: Driven by health and nutritional benefits provided by pea protein - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pea protein processing equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 67.19 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.65%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the health and nutritional benefits provided by pea protein, the use of pea protein as an ingredient in various food products, and the rising prices of conventional protein sources.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Alvan Blanch Development Co., Andritz AG, Buhler AG, Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Flottweg SE, GEA Group AG, Hillenbrand Inc., Hosokawa Micron Corp., JK Machinery Sro, John Bean Technologies Corp., Jwala Techno Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Pollak Sala Sro, Prater Industries Inc., ProEx Food LLC, Satake Corp., SiccaDania AS, Sturtevant Inc., and Zanichelli Meccanica Spa.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by method (wet fractionation and dry fractionation), application (food, healthcare products, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by method (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth will be significant in the wet fractionation segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased use of pea protein isolates in various applications such as nutraceuticals, sports nutritional products, and functional foods. The segment is also driven by the increasing demand for various equipment such as milling equipment, steeping tanks, decanters, and dryers in the wet fractionation method.

What are the key data covered in this pea protein processing equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pea protein processing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pea protein processing equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pea protein processing equipment market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pea protein processing equipment market vendors

The ice cream processing equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.79% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,949.64 million. The increase in the number of ice cream parlors is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the prevailing market for second-hand ice cream processing equipment may impede the market growth.

The plant-based beverages processing equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,328.36 million. The shelf life extension of food products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as chances of contamination while filling and packaging may impede the market growth.

Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 67.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Alvan Blanch Development Co., Andritz AG, Buhler AG, Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Flottweg SE, GEA Group AG, Hillenbrand Inc., Hosokawa Micron Corp., JK Machinery Sro, John Bean Technologies Corp., Jwala Techno Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Pollak Sala Sro, Prater Industries Inc., ProEx Food LLC, Satake Corp., SiccaDania AS, Sturtevant Inc., and Zanichelli Meccanica Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Method



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pea protein processing equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global pea protein processing equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Method Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Method Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Method

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Method - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Method - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Method

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Method



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Method

6.3 Wet fractionation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Wet fractionation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wet fractionation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Wet fractionation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Wet fractionation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Dry fractionation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Dry fractionation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dry fractionation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Dry fractionation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dry fractionation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Method

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Method ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Healthcare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Healthcare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Healthcare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Healthcare products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Healthcare products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY

Exhibit 112: AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY - Overview



Exhibit 113: AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY - Key offerings

12.4 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Exhibit 115: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Overview



Exhibit 116: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key news



Exhibit 118: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Segment focus

12.5 Alvan Blanch Development Co.

Exhibit 120: Alvan Blanch Development Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Alvan Blanch Development Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Alvan Blanch Development Co. - Key offerings

12.6 Andritz AG

Exhibit 123: Andritz AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Andritz AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Andritz AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Andritz AG - Segment focus

12.7 Buhler AG

Exhibit 127: Buhler AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Buhler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Buhler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Buhler AG - Segment focus

12.8 Flottweg SE

Exhibit 131: Flottweg SE - Overview



Exhibit 132: Flottweg SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Flottweg SE - Key offerings

12.9 GEA Group AG

Exhibit 134: GEA Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 135: GEA Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 136: GEA Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: GEA Group AG - Segment focus

12.10 Hillenbrand Inc.

Exhibit 138: Hillenbrand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Hillenbrand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Hillenbrand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Hillenbrand Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Hosokawa Micron Corp.

Exhibit 142: Hosokawa Micron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hosokawa Micron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Hosokawa Micron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Hosokawa Micron Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 JK Machinery Sro

Exhibit 146: JK Machinery Sro - Overview



Exhibit 147: JK Machinery Sro - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: JK Machinery Sro - Key offerings

12.13 John Bean Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 149: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Jwala Techno Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Jwala Techno Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Jwala Techno Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Jwala Techno Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Pollak Sala Sro

Exhibit 156: Pollak Sala Sro - Overview

Exhibit 157: Pollak Sala Sro - Product / Service

Exhibit 158: Pollak Sala Sro - Key offerings

12.16 Prater Industries Inc.

Exhibit 159: Prater Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Prater Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Prater Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Satake Corp.

Exhibit 162: Satake Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Satake Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Satake Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

