Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 67.19 million from 2022-2027, North America to account for 38% of the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pea protein processing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 67.19 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%. North America emerges as the primary market for pea protein processing equipment, driven by the escalating demand for plant-based isolates, particularly among bodybuilders seeking alternatives to whey protein. These isolates find extensive applications in various food and beverage products, reflecting the growing consumer preference for healthy and sustainable options. Additionally, the utilization of pea protein concentrates in animal feed further bolsters market growth in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Senior Automotive Analyst at Technavio says, "the health and nutritional advantages of pea protein are driving significant growth in the Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market. Pea protein is rich in essential amino acids like glutamine and branched-chain amino acids (BCAA), aiding muscle development and providing stamina during workouts. Moreover, it offers various benefits such as cholesterol reduction, calcium absorption, and allergen-friendly properties, making it a sought-after ingredient in sports and clinical nutrition products, thus bolstering market demand."

AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Alvan Blanch Development Co., Andritz AG, Buhler AG, Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Flottweg SE, GEA Group AG, Hillenbrand Inc., Hosokawa Micron Corp., JK Machinery Sro, John Bean Technologies Corp., Jwala Techno Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Pollak Sala Sro, Prater Industries Inc., ProEx Food LLC, Satake Corp., SiccaDania AS, Sturtevant Inc., and Zanichelli Meccanica Spa are some major companies.

Technavio has segmented the market based on method (wet fractionation and dry fractionation), application (food, healthcare products, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ). The wet fraction segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The Pea Protein Processing Equipment industry encompasses machinery for plant-based protein processing, including protein extraction technology and food manufacturing equipment. With a focus on sustainable food production, the market caters to the growing demand for vegan protein production and protein ingredient processing in the food industry. These agricultural processing equipment facilitate efficient extraction processes, driving the expansion of the market.

