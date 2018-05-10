Peabody Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.115 Per Share

ST. LOUIS, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share on the company's common stock, payable on June 4, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 21, 2018.
Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is the leading global pure-play coal company, serving power and steel customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. Peabody offers significant scale, high-quality assets, and diversity in geography and products. Peabody is guided by seven core values: safety, sustainability, leadership, customer focus, integrity, excellence and people. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.
