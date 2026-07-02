Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Faces Securities Class Action Related to Surprise Centurion Problems - HBSS

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) faces a securities class action lawsuit related to surprise disclosures the company made to investors on March 30 and May 5, 2026 about problems with its flagship metallurgical coal asset ("Centurion").

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Peabody common stock between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026.

Between March 27 (the trading day before the first cryptic disclosure) and the May 5, 2026 fuller disclosure, investors saw the price of Peabody shares crumble $14.50 (-36%). Accordingly, the severe market reactions upon the company's revelations support national shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman's investigation into legal claims that Peabody and its co-defendants violated the federal securities laws.

The firm encourages Peabody investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Oct. 14, 2024 – May 4, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 24, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/btu

Contact the Firm Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Securities Class Action:

Peabody characterizes itself as a leading producer of metallurgical and thermal coal and has promoted Centurion, its underground longwall metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia. According to the company, the mine commenced full-scale production in February 2026.

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Peabody's statements about Centurion's operational status and production capabilities.

For example, Peabody's management informed investors on February 5, 2026 that "the team was installing the very last shield and putting the finishing touches on the Centurion Mine[,]" and "our team is charged up and has started mining some of the best metallurgical coal in the world." The company and its management also assured investors that Centurion is "going to ramp up probably about 700,000 tons in Q1, about 1 million to 1.1 million tons in Q2 and Q3, and then it'll fall back down in Q4 as we have a longwall move." In response, the market rewarded these statements by sending the price of Peabody shares up about 7.8% the next day.

Just a few weeks later, on March 30, 2026, Peabody filed a current report with the SEC and abruptly disclosed that Centurion "is expected deliver approximately 250,000 tons in the first quarter[.]" In other words, the company slashed Centurion production by about 64%. The news sent the price of Peabody shares down almost 10%.

Then, on May 5, 2026, Peabody reported its Q1 2026 financial results. Of particular concern pertaining to Centurion, management revealed the truth about why it slashed the mine's Q1 production assurance.

Despite telling investors in February that it was mining Centurion and would produce 700,000 tons in Q1, a new narrative emerged – "as part of our commissioning in February, we encountered temporary mechanical and electrical issues" – and "[a]s a result, our full year sales outlook for Centurion is now 2.5 million tons compared to our original expectation of 3.5 million tons." This full year 28% reduction helped send the price of Peabody shares down nearly 6%.

"We're focused on whether Peabody and its management were sufficiently transparent about Centurion's operational capabilities during the Class Period and, if not, whether they violated federal securities laws," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in Peabody Energy and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now.

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Peabody case and the firm's investigation, read more.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Peabody Energy should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP