Peabody Engineering Expands its Manufacturing Footprint to the East Coast

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a bi-coastal manufacturing presence, Peabody Engineering can readily meet consumer demands. The new production facility in Liberty, South Carolina will be the first location for Peabody outside of California, where it was founded nearly 70 years ago. The new facility, to be located in the Pickens County Commerce Park in Liberty, is expected to be completed by winter 2021 and create 35 new jobs over the next five years.

Peabody Engineering New Location Peabody Engineering South Carolina Location

"We are investing in our future growth with the opening of this new facility in South Carolina," said Mark Peabody, CEO at Peabody Engineering. "Increased demand for our products, plus the strong labor force and the community's value of USA-based manufacturing made this the right time and place to build our new facility."

Peabody Engineering was originally founded as a small business selling agricultural fertilizer equipment on the west coast and Idaho, and quickly grew into a manufacturing business of bulk storage containers for chemicals. Today, the company produces polyethylene commercial industrial storage tanks for a variety of industries, telecom cell tower antenna disguise and concealment products, fiberglass structural shapes and other plastic products that meet the demand of a wide range of markets.

Peabody's new facility on the east coast will bring enormous benefits in creating an exceptional end-user experience through decreased distribution time and costs, putting it closer to some of its key customers.

"The demand for polyethylene storage tanks from various end-use industries continues to grow because it is exceptionally durable, light weight, and cost effective compared to other material alternatives," Peabody said. "Our addition of this new facility reflects our continued commitment to supply reliable, quality, sustainable, and innovative storage solutions."

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Pickens County a $300,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.

Peabody's new manufacturing facility will be purposefully built from the ground up and features:

48,000 square feet of innovative production technology and systems.

Career opportunities for 35 new production positions.

State-of-the-art technologies and machinery.

Opportunities for future plant expansion.

For more information, please contact Mark Peabody at (951) 355-7724 or [email protected] or visit our website at https://4peabody.com/.

SOURCE Peabody Engineering