Peabody Engineering Introduces PCS-PLUS 2 and PCS-PLUS 4 Containment Enclosures--The Ultimate Enclosure for Large or Multiple Pumps

CORONA, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody Engineering today announced PCS-PLUS 2 and PCS-PLUS 4, its new chemical feed pump containment enclosures, innovatively designed to reduce the number of secondary containment cabinets, a top concern for manufacturers with limited operational space. PCS-PLUS 2 and PCS-PLUS 4's larger footprints allow for multiple pumps in a single cabinet or larger pumps to safely contain leaks and discharges, reducing the risk of injury to workers.

PCS-PLUS 2 and PCS-PLUS 4

"With costly investments in pumps and instrumentation, and the critical need to protect workers and the environment from chemical exposure, it's not enough to have just any secondary containment enclosure," said Mark Peabody, CEO at Peabody Engineering. "Our PCS-PLUS 2 and PCS-PLUS 4 enclosures ensure best practices and are a vital part of an effective chemical management program, mitigating impact, while reducing the number of secondary containers you need, saving you money."

Designed with extra room to handle not only chemical feed pumps, but any pump that will fit inside, weighing up to 500 pounds or more, PCS-PLUS 2 and PCS-PLUS 4 also accommodate multiple pumps, controllers, piping manifolds and anything else where you need safe, secure storage. Both containment enclosures provide peace of mind that the spray is contained with advanced features including:

Durable UV-stabilized rotational molded polyethylene construction.

Dual lockable doors with larger windows so you can see your control area and pump inside.

All plastic, corrosion-resistant hinges.

More space for larger or multiple pumps.

Bottom suction outlets for pump suction and power cables.

Hinged top hood for ease in servicing internal equipment.

Optional internal cooling and heating fans, or digital external air conditioning (PCS-PLUS 4).

Additionally, the PCS-PLUS 4 comes with a forklift able base with molded inserts for anchoring in place and standard internal grating to elevate equipment above the containment sump.

PCS-PLUS 2 and PCS-PLUS 4 are highly chemical resistant, making them suitable for a wide range of chemical and corrosive environments. They can also be used for pump controllers, sampling stations, tank and drum storage, coupon racks, piping manifolds and hazardous waste collection stations.

For more information on PCS-PLUS 2 and PCS-PLUS 4, Peabody Engineering's containment enclosure solutions, please visit our website at https://4peabody.com/ or contact [email protected].

About Peabody Engineering

Peabody Engineering, founded in 1952, is a manufacturer and distributor of tanks, telecommunication disguising equipment, and other various plastic products that meet the demand of a wide range of markets.

