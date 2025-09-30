Peabody Engineering LLC Expands Pickens County Operations

$9.2 million investment will create 20 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody Engineering LLC (Peabody Engineering), a plastics manufacturer, today announced it is expanding its operations in Pickens County. The company's $9.2 million investment will create 20 new jobs.

Founded in California in 1952, Peabody Engineering is a manufacturer and distributor of tanks, telecommunication disguising equipment and other plastic products. The company began operations at its Pickens County facility in 2022.

SC Expansion Announcement

Peabody Engineering is consolidating operations by adding 48,000 square feet and new manufacturing equipment to its facility located at 230 Financial Blvd. in Liberty.

Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Peabody Engineering team should visit the company's careers page.

Quotes

"When we chose Pickens County in South Carolina for our new East Coast facility, we had no idea how great it would turn out to be in terms of how the state and county work with manufacturers to support their success. Our operational costs are significantly lower here than in our other location, and the workforce is amazing. As a result, we have enjoyed tremendous growth and are excited to double the size of our manufacturing operations here in Liberty. We look forward to continued growth in the future and are blessed to call South Carolina our home." -Peabody Engineering CEO Mark Peabody

"Peabody Engineering's decision to expand its Pickens County operation reflects a strong confidence in South Carolina's business climate and workforce. We are grateful for the 20 new job opportunities this expansion will bring and look forward to the impact it will have in the Pickens County community." -Gov. Henry McMaster

"When an existing company expands in our state, it is further proof that South Carolina is a place where companies find sustained success. We are proud Pickens County has proven to be an excellent location for Peabody Engineering's manufacturing operation and applaud this $9.2 million expansion." -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"Peabody Engineering's decision to expand here in Pickens County really shows the confidence they have in our people. When they first came, they promised 35 jobs and a $5 million investment — and they delivered on that commitment. Now, they're doubling the size of their plant, bringing another $9.2 million and 20 more jobs. That's real progress you can see and measure. This is what economic development should be about: good jobs for our residents, real investment in our community and smart growth that makes sense for Pickens County." -Pickens County Council Chairman Alex Saitta

About Peabody Engineering

For over 73 years, Peabody Engineering has been a trusted leader in the manufacturing and distribution of durable, reliable storage tanks and liquid handling products for commercial and industrial applications. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer service, Peabody Engineering continues to provide solutions that exceed industry expectations.

