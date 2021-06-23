Peabody Engineering Provides Progress Update on New East Coast Facility in Liberty, South Carolina

CORONA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody Engineering, a leading manufacturer and distributor of tanks and telecommunication disguising equipment, is pleased to provide a construction progress update on its new east coast facility at Liberty, South Carolina. The new plant, which is scheduled to be completed in the winter of 2021, will allow the 70-year-old company to meet increased customer demands for its commercial chemical and water storage tanks and containment enclosures.

The new plant, dedicated to the memory of R. E. "Dick" Peabody, the company's Founder, will create more than 35 new jobs in Pickens County. South Carolina's appeal as the new location for the company's first east coast operation is a combination of a well-trained workforce, expansive transportation networks, and east coast market access—putting it closer to some of its key customers.

The construction of the new plant, which began in April, is entering phase one and includes site preparation, installation of infrastructure and foundation work. The Architectural Design, Civil Engineering and permitting are complete. The construction crew is assembling a jobsite office and a supply yard, and within the coming weeks, will be starting the grading and trenching for utilities. Upon completion, the 48,000 square foot facility will have the capacity to produce all of the company's products with state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

"Liberty is Peabody's first manufacturing operation on the east coast, and through this expansion we build on our 70-year history of designing, manufacturing, and delivering some of the most durable storage tank and telecom concealment products in the industry," said Mark Peabody, CEO, Peabody Engineering. "Despite the challenges we've lived through this past year, Peabody's operations have stayed resilient, and this strategic and long-term investment reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality, USA made products for industries across the board. We're thankful for the great partnership at the state and local levels, and we are excited to be a part of this community now and for many years to come."

Peabody Engineering was originally founded as a small business selling agricultural fertilizer equipment on the west coast and Idaho, and quickly grew into a manufacturing business of bulk storage containers for chemicals. Today, the company produces polyethylene commercial industrial storage tanks for a variety of industries, containment enclosures products, telecom cell tower antenna disguise and concealment products, and fiberglass and other plastic products that meet the demand of a wide range of markets.

