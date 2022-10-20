PEABODY HAS NOT ISSUED EARNINGS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today issued a statement stating that third party reports of earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are false as the company has not yet issued earnings for this period. The Company will report earnings in the coming weeks, consistent with past practice.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

