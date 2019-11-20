Peabody Honors Global Innovation, Advocacy And Education In Clean Coal Technologies

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody today recognized the distinguished work of organizations and individuals to advance clean coal technologies with the company's annual Peabody Global Clean Coal Leadership Awards. The awards were presented at POWER-GEN International in New Orleans, La., and included the categories of High-Efficiency, Low-Emissions (HELE) Innovator; Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) Innovator; Clean Coal Advocate and Clean Coal Educator.

"Coal is essential to affordable, reliable energy and will continue to play a significant role in the global energy mix for the foreseeable future," said Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow. "Peabody views technology as vital to meeting energy needs, reducing emissions and advancing global climate change solutions. We are pleased to recognize this year's recipients for their tremendous contributions in continuing to drive toward the ultimate goal of near-zero emissions from this valuable product."

The award honorees included:

Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) – Honored as HELE Innovator. EPRI has long been a leader in the evaluation and development of HELE coal-fueled generation, among its many research areas. EPRI's leadership includes being the technical lead on the U.S. Department of Energy-funded advanced materials program, which has focused on developing, testing and validating novel metals needed to make advanced ultra-supercritical coal-fueled power plants a commercial reality. EPRI has also focused on numerous other HELE topics including advanced, high-efficiency coal power cycles and carbon capture and storage.





Honored as Clean Coal Advocate. CURC has long been a leader in advocacy efforts with policymakers, NGOs and other stakeholders to ensure development of advanced fossil energy technologies is an integral part of the larger U.S. national energy strategy. CURC has provided technology development roadmaps, offered Congressional education on technologies, participated in Congressional hearings and played a critical role in the reform of the 45Q tax credit. Professor Richard Axelbaum , Washington University in St. Louis – Honored as Clean Coal Educator. Professor Axelbaum has provided significant contributions to the field of combustion and the development of a novel coal-fueled pressurized oxy-combustion power plant concept, and possesses a vast understanding of both the fundamental and commercial aspects of advanced coal technologies. As Director of the Consortium for Clean Coal Utilization, Professor Axelbaum oversees the distribution of seed grants to early-stage researchers globally and regularly educates an array of stakeholder groups on the value of coal and progress in minimizing its environmental footprint.

The Peabody Global Clean Coal Leadership Awards program was established in 2014 to highlight innovative leadership and raise the profile of clean coal technologies.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is the leading global pure-play coal company and a member of the Fortune 500, serving power and steel customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. The company offers significant scale, high-quality assets, and diversity in geography and products. Peabody is guided by seven core values: safety, customer focus, leadership, people, excellence, integrity and sustainability. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

