Peabody Increases Quarterly Dividend Per Share To $0.14

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on the company's common stock, payable on June 12, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 22, 2019.

Today's dividend announcement reflects an increase of $0.01 per share, or approximately 8 percent, over the previous quarter's dividend per share, in recognition of the company's strong ongoing cash flow generation. The company also issued a supplemental dividend of $1.85 per share in March 2019.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is the leading global pure-play coal company and a member of the Fortune 500, serving power and steel customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. The company offers significant scale, high-quality assets, and diversity in geography and products. Peabody is guided by seven core values: safety, customer focus, leadership, people, excellence, integrity and sustainability. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

