Peabody Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today reported fourth quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $192.0 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $632.0 million, or $3.92 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Peabody had Adjusted EBITDA1 of $345.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $500.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full-year 2023 revenue totaled $4,946.7 million compared to $4,981.9 million in the prior year. Full-year 2023 net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $759.6 million, or $5.00 per diluted share, compared to $1,297.1 million, or $8.31 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $1,363.9 million compared to $1,844.7 million in the prior year.

"Our performance in 2023 is a result of our dedicated team, diversified asset portfolio, and effective execution on our strategy," said Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Grech. "We delivered on our shareholder return program, repurchasing over 11 percent of our shares outstanding, and improved our seaborne metallurgical segment with new longwall kits at Shoal Creek and Metropolitan, the continued development of the Centurion premium hard coking coal project, and the pending acquisition of a large portion of the adjacent Wards Well coal deposit."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights

Reported full year Adjusted EBITDA of $1,364 million , operating cash flow from continuing operations of $1,116 million and $969 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents at December 31, 2023





, operating cash flow from continuing operations of and of Cash and Cash Equivalents at Announced 2023 total shareholder returns of $471 million





Achieved second best annual global injury rate and record low injury rate in Australia





Produced 338 thousand tons from the newly developed L-panel district at Shoal Creek in the quarter





PRB shipped 23.6 million tons in the quarter, the highest quarterly volume since 2019





The Centurion premium hard coking coal project development remains on track with first development coal anticipated in April 2024





Established a new $320 million revolving credit facility in January 2024

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Available Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenue. Revenue per Ton and Adjusted EBITDA Margin per Ton are equal to revenue by segment and Adjusted EBITDA by segment, respectively, divided by segment tons sold. Costs per Ton is equal to Revenue per Ton less Adjusted EBITDA Margin per Ton. Management believes Costs per Ton and Adjusted EBITDA Margin per Ton best reflect controllable costs and operating results at the reporting segment level. We consider all measures reported on a per ton basis, as well as Adjusted EBITDA margin, to be operating/statistical measures. Please refer to the tables and related notes in this press release for a reconciliation and definition of non-GAAP financial measures.



Fourth Quarter Segment Performance

Seaborne Thermal



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec.

Sept.

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Tons sold (in millions) 3.7

4.2

4.1

15.5

15.6 Export 2.6

2.7

2.3

10.0

7.9 Domestic 1.1

1.5

1.8

5.5

7.7 Revenue per Ton $ 76.22

$ 71.38

$ 93.79

$ 85.94

$ 86.07 Export - Avg. Realized Price per Ton 97.20

99.55

151.61

119.79

149.53 Domestic - Avg. Realized Price per Ton 30.26

20.92

22.98

24.73

21.59 Costs per Ton 49.71

43.68

43.10

48.66

44.65 Adjusted EBITDA Margin per Ton $ 26.51

$ 27.70

$ 50.69

$ 37.28

$ 41.42 Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $ 99.8

$ 115.5

$ 209.1

$ 576.8

$ 647.6



The seaborne thermal segment shipped 3.7 million tons, including 2.6 million export tons at an average export realized price of $97.20 per ton. Tons sold decreased by 0.5 million tons compared to the third quarter primarily driven by a December train derailment on the mainline which limited shipments from Wilpinjong. Total segment costs of $49.71 per ton were 14 percent higher than the prior quarter due to lower production and product mix. The segment reported 35 percent Adjusted EBITDA margins and Adjusted EBITDA of $99.8 million.

Seaborne Metallurgical



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec.

Sept.

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Tons sold (in millions) 2.1

1.5

2.0

6.9

6.6 Revenue per Ton $ 186.74

$ 162.02

$ 219.81

$ 188.66

$ 243.78 Costs per Ton 107.89

110.38

128.14

125.18

125.92 Adjusted EBITDA Margin per Ton $ 78.85

$ 51.64

$ 91.67

$ 63.48

$ 117.86 Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $ 166.2

$ 78.6

$ 187.8

$ 438.1

$ 781.7



The seaborne met segment shipped 2.1 million tons, the highest quarterly sales volume for the year, at an average realized price of $186.74 per ton, 15 percent higher compared to the prior quarter. Total segment costs of $107.89 per ton were 2 percent lower than the prior quarter due to higher production at Metropolitan and CMJV, partially offset by higher sales price sensitive costs. The segment reported 42 percent Adjusted EBITDA margins and Adjusted EBITDA of $166.2 million.

Powder River Basin



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec.

Sept.

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Tons sold (in millions) 23.6

22.7

21.2

87.2

82.6 Revenue per Ton $ 13.58

$ 13.79

$ 13.88

$ 13.74

$ 12.89 Costs per Ton 11.98

11.41

12.71

11.98

12.06 Adjusted EBITDA Margin per Ton $ 1.60

$ 2.38

$ 1.17

$ 1.76

$ 0.83 Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $ 37.6

$ 54.1

$ 24.7

$ 153.7

$ 68.2



The PRB segment shipped 23.6 million tons, the highest quarterly sales volume for the year, at an average realized price of $13.58 per ton. PRB costs per ton increased 5 percent compared to the prior quarter, or $0.57 per ton, primarily due to higher repair and maintenance costs and production mix. The segment reported 12 percent Adjusted EBITDA margins and Adjusted EBITDA of $37.6 million.

Other U.S. Thermal



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec.

Sept.

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Tons sold (in millions) 3.7

4.2

5.0

16.2

18.4 Revenue per Ton $ 57.00

$ 53.89

$ 52.35

$ 54.77

$ 51.82 Costs per Ton 45.57

42.28

40.84

41.98

38.63 Adjusted EBITDA Margin per Ton $ 11.43

$ 11.61

$ 11.51

$ 12.79

$ 13.19 Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $ 42.3

$ 49.1

$ 57.8

$ 207.5

$ 242.4



The other U.S. thermal segment shipped 3.7 million tons at an average realized price of $57.00 per ton. Tons sold were lower than the previous quarter due to a longwall move at Twentymile and lower customer demand as a result of low natural gas prices and higher utility inventories. Costs per ton increased 8 percent from the prior quarter to $45.57 primarily due to lower production. The segment reported 20 percent Adjusted EBITDA margins and Adjusted EBITDA of $42.3 million in the fourth quarter.

Shareholder Return Program

Peabody generated $283.6 million in operating cash flow from continuing operations and invested $157.9 million in capital expenditures in the fourth quarter. Available Free Cash Flow (AFCF)1 for the year ended 2023 was $724.1 million, resulting in $470.7 million of shareholder returns in accordance with our previously announced program.

After the $0.075 per share dividend declared on February 8, 2024, $80.4 million is available for additional share repurchases.



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec.

Dec.

2023

2023

(Dollars in millions) Cash Flow from Operations: $ 282.4

$ 1,035.5 - Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities (168.0)

(342.6) - Distributions to Noncontrolling Interest (0.1)

(59.0) +/- Changes to Restricted Cash and Collateral (1) (37.8)

90.2 - Anticipated Expenditures or Other Requirements —

— Available Free Cash Flow (AFCF) $ 76.5

$ 724.1 Minimum Allocated for Shareholder Returns (65%)



$ 470.7 - Shares Repurchased (16.1 million shares)



(350.0) - Dividends Paid (2)



(30.6) - Dividends Declared (3)



(9.7) Remaining Amount Available for Additional Share Repurchases



$ 80.4 (1) This amount is equal to the total change in Restricted Cash and Collateral on the balance sheet, excluding partially offsetting amounts

already included in cash flow from operations of $54 million and $200 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively

and the $660 million one-time funding related to the surety program in the first quarter. (2) Does not include $0.2 million of non-cash dividend equivalent units issued. (3) Represents dividends declared that remain payable as of the date of this release.



The Board of Directors continues to view share repurchases as value accretive and an efficient way to return capital to shareholders. All future shareholder returns remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

First Quarter 2024 Outlook

Seaborne Thermal

Volumes are expected to be 3.9 million tons, including 2.5 million export tons. 0.3 million export tons are priced at $181 per ton, and 1.1 million tons of Newcastle product and 1.1 million tons of high ash product are unpriced.

per ton, and 1.1 million tons of Newcastle product and 1.1 million tons of high ash product are unpriced. Costs are anticipated to be $48 - $53 per ton.

Seaborne Metallurgical

Seaborne met volumes are expected to be 1.4 million tons and are expected to achieve 65 to 70 percent of the premium hard coking coal price index.

Costs are anticipated to be $130 - $140 per ton.

U.S. Thermal

PRB volume is expected to be approximately 21 million tons at an average price of $13.55 per ton and costs of approximately $11.75 - $12.50 per ton.

per ton and costs of approximately - per ton. Other U.S. Thermal volume is expected to be approximately 3.6 million tons at an average price of $52.35 per ton and costs of approximately $41 - $45 per ton.

Today's earnings call is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT and can be accessed via the company's website at PeabodyEnergy.com.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Guidance Targets

Segment Performance













2024 Full Year



Total Volume

(millions of short tons) Priced Volume

(millions of short

tons) Priced Volume

Pricing per

Short Ton Average Cost per

Short Ton Seaborne Thermal 15 - 16 6.4 $41.75 $45.00 - $50.00 Seaborne Thermal (Export) 9 - 11 0.6 $181.00 NA Seaborne Thermal (Domestic) 5.8 5.8 $27.50 NA Seaborne Metallurgical 7.5 - 8.5 NA NA $110.00 - $120.00 PRB U.S. Thermal 80 - 87 85 $13.70 $11.75 - $12.50 Other U.S. Thermal 14.5 - 15.5 15.2 $53.70 $41.00 - $45.00









Other Annual Financial Metrics ($ in millions)



2024 Full Year



SG&A $90





Total Capital Expenditures $375





Major Project Capital Expenditures $235





Sustaining Capital Expenditures $140





Wards Well Acquisition $136





ARO Cash Spend $50

















Supplemental Information





Seaborne Thermal 50% of unpriced export volumes are expected to price on average at

Globalcoal "NEWC" levels and 50% are expected to have a higher ash content

and price at 80-95% of API 5 price levels.



Seaborne Metallurgical On average, Peabody's metallurgical sales are anticipated to price at 65-70%

of the premium hard-coking coal index price (FOB Australia).



PRB and Other U.S. Thermal PRB and Other U.S. Thermal volumes reflect volumes priced at December 31,

2023. Weighted average quality for the PRB segment 2024 volume is

approximately 8670 BTU.



Certain forward-looking measures and metrics presented are non-GAAP financial and operating/statistical measures. Due to the volatility and variability of certain items needed to reconcile these measures to their nearest GAAP measure, no reconciliation can be provided without unreasonable cost or effort.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



For the Quarters Ended Dec. 31, 2023, Sept. 30, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2022 and the Years Ended

Dec. 31, 2023 and 2022























(In Millions, Except Per Share Data)























Quarter Ended

Year Ended





Dec.

Sept.

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.





2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

























Tons Sold 33.2

32.6

32.5

126.2

123.7

























Revenue $ 1,235.0

$ 1,078.9

$ 1,626.1

$ 4,946.7

$ 4,981.9

Operating Costs and Expenses (1) 872.8

803.7

927.8

3,385.1

3,290.8

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 82.2

82.3

90.2

321.4

317.6

Asset Retirement Obligation Expenses 4.2

15.4

8.6

50.5

49.4

Selling and Administrative Expenses 24.7

21.5

24.3

90.7

88.8

Restructuring Charges 0.3

0.9

0.1

3.3

2.9

Other Operating (Income) Loss:



















Net Gain on Disposals (6.5)

(1.4)

(6.5)

(15.0)

(29.2)

Asset Impairment —

—

9.5

2.0

11.2

Provision for NARM and Shoal Creek Losses 3.9

3.3

—

40.9

—

Loss (Income) from Equity Affiliates 2.8

(5.6)

(10.3)

(6.9)

(131.2)

Operating Profit 250.6

158.8

582.4

1,074.7

1,381.6

Interest Expense 14.3

13.8

29.5

59.8

140.3

Net Loss on Early Debt Extinguishment —

—

23.4

8.8

57.9

Interest Income (20.3)

(20.3)

(12.1)

(76.8)

(18.4)

Net Periodic Benefit Credit, Excluding Service Cost (12.2)

(10.0)

(12.3)

(41.6)

(49.0)

Net Mark-to-Market Adjustment on Actuarially Determined Liabilities (0.3)

—

(27.8)

(0.3)

(27.8)

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 269.1

175.3

581.7

1,124.8

1,278.6

Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 70.1

46.5

(59.8)

308.8

(38.8)

Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Income Taxes 199.0

128.8

641.5

816.0

1,317.4

(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes (0.3)

2.5

4.0

(0.4)

1.7

Net Income 198.7

131.3

645.5

815.6

1,319.1

Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 6.7

11.4

13.5

56.0

22.0

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 192.0

$ 119.9

$ 632.0

$ 759.6

$ 1,297.1

























Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 345.1

$ 270.0

$ 500.5

$ 1,363.9

$ 1,844.7

























Diluted EPS - Income from Continuing Operations (3)(4) $ 1.33

$ 0.80

$ 3.89

$ 5.00

$ 8.29























Diluted EPS - Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (3) $ 1.33

$ 0.82

$ 3.92

$ 5.00

$ 8.31



(1) Excludes items shown separately. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section in this document for definitions and

reconciliations to the most comparable measures under U.S. GAAP. (3) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were 147.2 million, 149.9 million and 161.9 million during the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023

and December 31, 2022, respectively. During the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, weighted average diluted shares outstanding were 154.3 million and

157.2 million, respectively. (4) Reflects income from continuing operations, net of income taxes less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.



This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the company's filings with the SEC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of Dec. 31, 2023 and 2022







(Dollars In Millions)















(Unaudited)





Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 969.3

$ 1,307.3 Accounts Receivable, Net 389.7

465.5 Inventories, Net 351.8

296.1 Other Current Assets 308.9

303.6 Total Current Assets 2,019.7

2,372.5 Property, Plant, Equipment and Mine Development, Net 2,844.1

2,865.0 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 61.9

26.9 Restricted Cash and Collateral 957.6

187.4 Investments and Other Assets 78.8

84.3 Deferred Income Taxes —

74.7 Total Assets $ 5,962.1

$ 5,610.8







Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 13.5

$ 13.2 Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses 965.5

905.5 Total Current Liabilities 979.0

918.7 Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 320.7

320.6 Deferred Income Taxes 28.6

20.4 Asset Retirement Obligations, Less Current Portion 648.6

665.8 Accrued Postretirement Benefit Costs 148.4

156.5 Operating Lease Liabilities, Less Current Portion 47.7

11.0 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 181.6

223.0 Total Liabilities 2,354.6

2,316.0







Common Stock 1.9

1.9 Additional Paid-in Capital 3,983.0

3,975.9 Treasury Stock (1,740.2)

(1,372.9) Retained Earnings 1,112.7

383.9 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 189.6

242.5 Peabody Energy Corporation Stockholders' Equity 3,547.0

3,231.3 Noncontrolling Interests 60.5

63.5 Total Stockholders' Equity 3,607.5

3,294.8 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,962.1

$ 5,610.8







This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the company's filings with the SEC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



For the Quarters Ended Dec. 31, 2023, Sept. 30, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2022 and the Years

Ended Dec. 31, 2023 and 2022





















(Dollars In Millions)



















Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec.

Sept.

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities

















Net Cash Provided By Continuing Operations $ 283.6

$ 87.5

$ 671.4

$ 1,116.3

$ 1,180.3 Net Cash Used in Discontinued Operations (1.2)

(74.1)

(1.9)

(80.8)

(6.7) Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities 282.4

13.4

669.5

1,035.5

1,173.6 Cash Flows From Investing Activities

















Additions to Property, Plant, Equipment and Mine Development (157.9)

(68.1)

(117.0)

(348.3)

(221.5) Changes in Accrued Expenses Related to Capital Expenditures 8.0

0.3

5.6

2.9

(2.7) Proceeds from Disposal of Assets, Net of Receivables 8.9

1.9

10.0

22.8

40.6 Contributions to Joint Ventures (168.2)

(202.6)

(170.8)

(741.6)

(645.9) Distributions from Joint Ventures 142.3

213.6

166.4

721.7

631.6 Advances to Related Parties (0.4)

—

(0.2)

(0.5)

(1.5) Cash Receipts from Middlemount Coal Pty Ltd and Other Related

Parties —

0.9

16.9

2.6

171.8 Other, Net (0.7)

(0.6)

(0.7)

(2.2)

(1.1) Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (168.0)

(54.6)

(89.8)

(342.6)

(28.7) Cash Flows From Financing Activities

















Proceeds from Long-Term Debt —

—

—

—

545.0 Repayments of Long-Term Debt (2.1)

(2.1)

(561.1)

(9.0)

(1,407.4) Payment of Debt Issuance and Other Deferred Financing Costs —

—

—

(0.3)

(21.1) Common Stock Repurchases (83.7)

(91.0)

—

(347.7)

— Proceeds from Common Stock Issuances, Net of Costs —

—

—

—

222.0 Repurchase of Employee Common Stock Relinquished for Tax

Withholding —

—

—

(13.7)

(2.6) Dividends Paid (9.9)

(9.9)

—

(30.6)

— Distributions to Noncontrolling Interests (0.1)

(36.1)

—

(59.0)

(17.5) Net Cash Used In Financing Activities (95.8)

(139.1)

(561.1)

(460.3)

(681.6) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 18.6

(180.3)

18.6

232.6

463.3 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of

Period 1,631.6

1,811.9

1,399.0

1,417.6

954.3 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,650.2

$ 1,631.6

$ 1,417.6

$ 1,650.2

$ 1,417.6



















This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the company's filings with the SEC.









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)



For the Quarters Ended Dec. 31, 2023, Sept. 30, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2022 and the

Years Ended Dec. 31, 2023 and 2022

























(Dollars In Millions)









































Note: Management believes that non-GAAP performance measures are used by investors to measure our operating performance. These

measures are not intended to serve as alternatives to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled

measures presented by other companies.





























Quarter Ended

Year Ended





Dec.

Sept.

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.





2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

























Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Income Taxes $ 199.0

$ 128.8

$ 641.5

$ 816.0

$ 1,317.4

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 82.2

82.3

90.2

321.4

317.6

Asset Retirement Obligation Expenses 4.2

15.4

8.6

50.5

49.4

Restructuring Charges 0.3

0.9

0.1

3.3

2.9

Asset Impairment —

—

9.5

2.0

11.2

Provision for NARM and Shoal Creek Losses 3.9

3.3

—

40.9

—

Changes in Amortization of Basis Difference Related to

Equity Affiliates (0.4)

(0.5)

(0.6)

(1.6)

(2.3)

Interest Expense 14.3

13.8

29.5

59.8

140.3

Net Loss on Early Debt Extinguishment —

—

23.4

8.8

57.9

Interest Income (20.3)

(20.3)

(12.1)

(76.8)

(18.4)

Net Mark-to-Market Adjustment on Actuarially

Determined Liabilities (0.3)

—

(27.8)

(0.3)

(27.8)

Unrealized (Gains) Losses on Derivative Contracts

Related to Forecasted Sales —

—

(199.3)

(159.0)

35.8

Unrealized (Gains) Losses on Foreign Currency Option

Contracts (7.3)

0.5

(2.1)

(7.4)

2.3

Take-or-Pay Contract-Based Intangible Recognition (0.6)

(0.7)

(0.6)

(2.5)

(2.8)

Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 70.1

46.5

(59.8)

308.8

(38.8)

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 345.1

$ 270.0

$ 500.5

$ 1,363.9

$ 1,844.7

























Operating Costs and Expenses $ 872.8

$ 803.7

$ 927.8

$ 3,385.1

$ 3,290.8

Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Foreign Currency Option

Contracts 7.3

(0.5)

2.1

7.4

(2.3)

Take-or-Pay Contract-Based Intangible Recognition 0.6

0.7

0.6

2.5

2.8

Net Periodic Benefit Credit, Excluding Service Cost (12.2)

(10.0)

(12.3)

(41.6)

(49.0)

Total Reporting Segment Costs (2) $ 868.5

$ 793.9

$ 918.2

$ 3,353.4

$ 3,242.3

























Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $ 282.4









$ 1,035.5





- Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (168.0)









(342.6)





- Distributions to Noncontrolling Interests (0.1)









(59.0)





+/- Changes to Restricted Cash and Collateral (37.8)









90.2





- Anticipated Expenditures or Other Requirements —









—





Available Free Cash Flow (3) $ 76.5









$ 724.1







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before deducting net interest expense, income taxes, asset retirement

obligation expenses and depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is also adjusted for the discrete items that management

excluded in analyzing each of our segment's operating performance as displayed in the reconciliation above. Adjusted EBITDA is used by

management as the primary metric to measure each of our segment's operating performance and allocate resources. (2) Total Reporting Segment Costs is defined as operating costs and expenses adjusted for the discrete items that management excluded in

analyzing each of our segment's operating performance, as displayed in the reconciliation above. Total Reporting Segment Costs is used by

management as a component of a metric to measure each of our segment's operating performance. (3) Available Free Cash Flow is defined as operating cash flow minus investing cash flow and distributions to noncontrolling interests; plus/minus

changes to restricted cash and collateral (excluding one-time effects of the recent surety agreement amendment) and other anticipated

expenditures. Available Free Cash Flow is used by management as a measure of our ability to generate excess cash flow from our business

operations.



This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the company's filings with the SEC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)



For the Quarters Ended Dec. 31, 2023, Sept. 30, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2022 and

the Years Ended Dec. 31, 2023 and 2022































Quarter Ended

Year Ended





Dec.

Sept.

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.





2023

2023

2022

2023

2022























Revenue Summary (In Millions)



















Seaborne Thermal $ 286.3

$ 297.4

$ 386.3

$ 1,329.7

$ 1,345.6

Seaborne Metallurgical 394.0

247.0

451.1

1,301.9

1,616.9

Powder River Basin 320.1

313.0

294.1

1,198.1

1,065.5

Other U.S. Thermal 210.7

228.2

262.8

888.2

952.2

Total U.S. Thermal 530.8

541.2

556.9

2,086.3

2,017.7

Corporate and Other 23.9

(6.7)

231.8

228.8

1.7

Total $ 1,235.0

$ 1,078.9

$ 1,626.1

$ 4,946.7

$ 4,981.9

























Total Reporting Segment Costs Summary (In Millions) (1)



















Seaborne Thermal $ 186.5

$ 181.9

$ 177.2

$ 752.9

$ 698.0

Seaborne Metallurgical 227.8

168.4

263.3

863.8

835.2

Powder River Basin 282.5

258.9

269.4

1,044.4

997.3

Other U.S. Thermal 168.4

179.1

205.0

680.7

709.8

Total U.S. Thermal 450.9

438.0

474.4

1,725.1

1,707.1

Corporate and Other 3.3

5.6

3.3

11.6

2.0

Total $ 868.5

$ 793.9

$ 918.2

$ 3,353.4

$ 3,242.3























Other Supplemental Financial Data (In Millions)



















Adjusted EBITDA - Seaborne Thermal $ 99.8

$ 115.5

$ 209.1

$ 576.8

$ 647.6

Adjusted EBITDA - Seaborne Metallurgical 166.2

78.6

187.8

438.1

781.7

Adjusted EBITDA - Powder River Basin 37.6

54.1

24.7

153.7

68.2

Adjusted EBITDA - Other U.S. Thermal 42.3

49.1

57.8

207.5

242.4

Adjusted EBITDA - Total U.S. Thermal 79.9

103.2

82.5

361.2

310.6

Middlemount (0.5)

7.7

10.9

13.2

132.8

Resource Management Results (2) 9.6

3.1

6.8

21.0

29.3

Selling and Administrative Expenses (24.7)

(21.5)

(24.3)

(90.7)

(88.8)

Other Operating Costs, Net (3) 14.8

(16.6)

27.7

44.3

31.5

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 345.1

$ 270.0

$ 500.5

$ 1,363.9

$ 1,844.7



(1) Total Reporting Segment Costs and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

section in this document for definitions and reconciliations to the most comparable measures under U.S. GAAP. (2) Includes gains (losses) on certain surplus coal reserve and surface land sales and property management costs and revenue. (3) Includes trading and brokerage activities, costs associated with post-mining activities, minimum charges on certain transportation-related contracts, costs

associated with suspended operations including the Centurion Mine and revenue of $6.7 million and $25.9 million related to the assignment of port and rail

capacity during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.



This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the company's filings with the SEC.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's or the Board's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results. All statements that address operating performance, events, or developments that may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the shareholder return framework, execution of the Company's operating plans, market conditions for the Company's products, reclamation obligations, financial outlook, potential acquisitions and strategic investments, and liquidity requirements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect Peabody's good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, Peabody disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a variety of economic, competitive, and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond Peabody's control, that are described in Peabody's periodic reports filed with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and other factors that Peabody may describe from time to time in other filings with the SEC. You may get such filings for free at Peabody's website at www.peabodyenergy.com. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

