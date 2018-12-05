Peabody To Announce Results For The Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2018

News provided by

Peabody

Jan 09, 2019, 08:00 ET

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2018.  A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

The call, replay and other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com. 

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

     U.S. and Canada     (888) 312-3049
     Australia                  1800 849 976
     United Kingdom       0808 238 9907

For all other international participants, please contact Peabody Investor Relations at (314) 342-7900 prior to the call to receive your dial-in number. 

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is the leading global pure-play coal company and a member of the Fortune 500, serving power and steel customers in more than 25 countries on six continents.  Peabody offers significant scale, high-quality assets, and diversity in geography and products.  Peabody is guided by seven core values: safety, customer focus, leadership, people, excellence, integrity and sustainability. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:
Julie Gates
314.342.7900

SOURCE Peabody

Related Links

http://www.peabodyenergy.com

Also from this source

Dec 05, 2018, 10:30 ET Peabody Honors Global Leadership And Innovation In Clean Coal...

Dec 03, 2018, 17:05 ET Peabody Completes Acquisition Of Shoal Creek Seaborne Hard Coking ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Peabody To Announce Results For The Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2018

News provided by

Peabody

Jan 09, 2019, 08:00 ET