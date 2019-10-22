Peabody U.S. Mines Recognized With National Awards For Safety And Reclamation Excellence

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody was honored this week with three national awards recognizing the company's safety and land restoration efforts.

The Rawhide Mine Coal Processing Facility near Gillette, Wyo. received a prestigious Sentinels of Safety Award from the National Mining Association (NMA) for recording the most hours without a lost-time incident in the small coal processing category. Additionally, Kayenta Mine in Northeast Arizona and the former Vermillion Grove Mine in Ridge Farm, Ill. were recognized with National Awards from the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE).

"Safety and Sustainability are two of our core values, and while we emphasize safety and reclamation because they are the right thing to do, it is always a positive when our people are recognized for their hard work," said Kemal Williamson, President – U.S. Operations. "These honors are well deserved, and we are proud of all our team members for their contributions."

Rawhide employs 110 people and 9.5 million tons of coal were sold from the mine in 2018. In total, the mine generated $160 million in direct and indirect economic benefits in 2018. This is the first time Rawhide's processing facility has received a Sentinels of Safety award, which was initiated in 1925 by then Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover, a former mining engineer. The award remains the nation's most prestigious recognition of mine safety and has helped foster a strong safety commitment on the part of U.S. mines.

Kayenta was recognized by OSMRE for the successful reclamation of the former N11 pit. The reclaimed area covers 854 acres with adjacent steep red rock hills and low valleys. Use of the land today includes wildlife habitat, shrubs and woody plants. The Kayenta Mine ceased production earlier this year and is currently in reclamation.

Vermillion Grove was recognized by OSMRE for the successful reclamation of a former 88-acre refuse disposal area. The reclamation work included dewatering of slurry through the use of a filter press during coal production, effective grading and alkaline amendment to the coarse refuse material and an enhanced soil coverage plan. The area is now used for wildlife. The mine closed in 2009 and reclamation activities are ongoing at the site.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is the leading global pure-play coal company and a member of the Fortune 500, serving power and steel customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. The company offers significant scale, high-quality assets, and diversity in geography and products. Peabody is guided by seven core values: safety, customer focus, leadership, people, excellence, integrity and sustainability. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

