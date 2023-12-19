Peabody's North Goonyella Mine Renamed Centurion Mine

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced that the North Goonyella Mine will now be known as the Centurion Mine.

In October, the Company reached an agreement to acquire a large portion of the Wards Well coal deposit adjacent to the existing North Goonyella Mine. The new name reflects the pending addition of the acquired resources, creating a premier, tier one premium hard coking coal mine with a life of 25 years or more.

"The combined resources will make Centurion Mine a global leader in the metallurgical coal market," Jamie Frankcombe, Peabody's President of Australian Operations said. "We are excited for the long future of this operation."

The Centurion Mine remains on track to commence mining of development coal in the first quarter of 2024. The project is expected to reweight Peabody's long-term production and revenue toward metallurgical coal when longwall production commences in 2026. 

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential productions for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future.

Contact
Karla Kimrey
314-342-7890

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's or the Board's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results. All statements that address operating performance, events, or developments that may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the shareholder return framework, execution of the Company's operating plans, market conditions for the Company's products, reclamation obligations, financial outlook, potential acquisitions and strategic investments, and liquidity requirements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect Peabody's good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, Peabody disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a variety of economic, competitive, and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond Peabody's control, that are described in Peabody's periodic reports filed with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2023, and other factors that Peabody may describe from time to time in other filings with the SEC. You may get such filings for free at Peabody's website at www.peabodyenergy.com. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

