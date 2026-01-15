Peabody's President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Grech Named Chair of National Coal Council

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Grech has been appointed Chair of the National Coal Council (NCC). His appointment was formalized in a meeting earlier today at the White House.

"The United States has more coal than any nation has in any one energy source, and coal's importance to U.S. energy security and affordability is enormous," said Grech. "The coal industry has never had an advocate in the White House like President Trump, and his policies are beginning to unleash substantial consumer benefits. Coal also represents untapped potential in such areas as rare earth elements and critical minerals, which are also cornerstones of American national security. I am honored to serve in this role with the National Coal Council and look forward to working with the Trump Administration, Secretary Wright, Jimmy Brock as Vice Chair and our coal industry partners to advance policies that further strengthen American energy reliability and affordability."

U.S. coal-fueled generation rose an estimated 13 percent in 2025, driven by extended coal plant lives, major cost advantages, and rising electricity demand from AI and data centers. Existing coal plants fuel substantial electricity generation and also represent significant ability to satisfy growing U.S. electricity demand. Increased U.S. coal use helped grow 2025 global coal demand to another all-time record of 8.8 billion tonnes according to the International Energy Agency.

The National Coal Council provides advice and recommendations to the Secretary of Energy on general policy matters relating to coal and the coal industry. The Department of Energy reestablished the NCC in June 2025 after its charter was allowed to lapse in 2021. NCC rightly observes that electric power generated from coal is affordable, reliable and resilient, and coal is a key component for steelmaking as well as a potential source of critical minerals and rare earth elements.

The duties of the Council are advisory and can include providing reports and advice on federal policy affecting the production, marketing, and use of coal; steps to more effectively address technological, economic, regulatory and societal matters relating to coal production and use; and the appropriate balance among various elements of Federal coal-related programs.

Mr. Grech joined Peabody in 2021 as President and Chief Executive Officer. He has over 35 years of experience in the coal and natural resources industry. He is a board member of America's Power, the National Mining Association and Blue Danube Incorporated, and also is a member of the Coal Industry Advisory Board of the International Energy Agency. He is an appointed member on the Surface Transportation Board (STB) Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee (RETAC).

Founded in the 1880s, Peabody is the largest U.S. coal producer. The company operates eight thermal coal mines and one metallurgical coal mine in the U.S. as well as five metallurgical coal mines and two seaborne thermal coal mines in Australia. The company's North Antelope Rochelle Mine, located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, is the largest surface coal mine in the Western Hemisphere and produces 12% of U.S. coal.

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

CONTACT:

Mary Compton

[email protected]

SOURCE Peabody