Peabody's Wild Boar Mine Honored With National Reclamation Award

"We remain committed to land reclamation as an essential part of the coal mining process," said Peabody President – Americas Kemal Williamson. "We are very proud of the recognition for the Wild Boar team as they restore lands for generations that follow."

Wild Boar, located near Lynnville, Ind., utilized innovation, efficiency and care to successfully reclaim the forest and wildlife area at the Barren Fork Pit. Soil replacement has been abundant at Barren Fork and enhancement of forest areas now includes a mix of wildlife habitat including water depressions, small impoundments, and many brush and rock piles. Raptors and other wildlife are already utilizing these reclaimed areas.

Wild Boar employs approximately 195 people and provided around $200 million in direct and indirect economic benefits to the region in 2017. The mine sold 2.7 million tons of coal in 2017, serving power customers in southern Indiana, as well as utility customers far beyond the region.

"This recognition and the work at Barren Fork are demonstrations of Peabody's sustainability value in practice," said Marc Hathhorn, Peabody's Group Executive, Americas. "In 2017, we restored 40 percent more land than we disturbed, and Wild Boar's reclamation efforts were a big part of that success."

Wild Boar was also honored for reclamation work at the Barren Fork Pit in 2017 with an Excellence in Mining and Reclamation Award from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources – Division of Reclamation.

In 2017, across its U.S. and Australian platforms, Peabody restored 5,145 acres of mined lands into wildlife habitat, rangeland, hardwood forests, prime farmland, pastoral land and wetlands. In the U.S. this included 892 acres of forested area, 30 acres of wetlands and approximately eight miles of high-quality streams. In addition, Peabody planted 647,602 trees.

The Interstate Mining Compact Commission is a multi-state governmental agency representing the natural resource and related environmental protection interests of its member states. The Commission came into existence in 1970 and now includes 24 full-member states and two associate-member states.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is the leading global pure-play coal company, serving power and steel customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. The company offers significant scale, high-quality assets, and diversity in geography and products. Peabody is guided by seven core values: safety, customer focus, leadership, people, excellence, integrity and sustainability. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

