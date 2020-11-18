LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace 4 Animals, World Animal News (WAN), and Farm Sanctuary are once again encouraging people to make the compassionate choice for the holidays by adopting a turkey rather than eating one for Thanksgiving dinner.

Peace 4 Animals & WAN Promote A Plant-Based Diet & Support Farm Sanctuary With The 'Save A Life This Thanksgiving, Adopt A Turkey' Billboard Campaign In Los Angeles

"We began the 'Save A Life This Thanksgiving, Adopt A Turkey' billboard campaign after realizing that something needed to be done to raise awareness about the estimated 46 million turkeys who are killed in the United States for Thanksgiving alone each year," said Katie Cleary, Founder and President of Peace 4 Animals and World Animal News. "Taking action to save the lives of animals is the most important thing that we can do to create positive change for ourselves, our planet, and of course, for the animals. This campaign in partnership with Farm Sanctuary sends a clear message to choose compassion on your plate and change the way we're conditioned to think about farm animals in this country; to actually make a connection to who we are eating."

The 2020 'Save A Life This Thanksgiving Adopt A Turkey' billboard is strategically located on the highly-trafficked 710 Long Beach Freeway near the Imperial Highway exit in the city of Lynwood in Los Angeles County.

"If 2020 has taught us anything, it's the importance of empathy and that our choices impact the lives of others," said Farm Sanctuary President and Co-Founder Gene Baur. "If we can celebrate a more joyous 'turkey day' without causing unnecessary killing and suffering, why wouldn't we? By widening our circle of compassion to include one of the most abused creatures on the planet, we can prevent the enormous harm that factory farming causes people and other animals."

For only $35.00, anyone from anywhere around the world can sponsor a turkey that was saved by Farm Sanctuary. The rescued turkeys are given a new life at one of the organization's sanctuaries located in Watkins Glen, New York, or Los Angeles, California.

Venus "The Champion," Ferris "The Hotshot," Tutu "The Charmer," Sandy "The Sweetheart," and Jackie "The Queen" are among Farm Sanctuary's adoptable turkeys this year. The fee to adopt the flock is only $150.00.

"Thanksgiving and turkeys have become synonymous, but sadly, not in a way that celebrates them. At Farm Sanctuary, we're trying to change that," stated Farm Sanctuary's CEO, Megan Watkins. "By highlighting the unique personalities of these birds, while also exposing the abuse that they face in an unjust food system, we inspire people to start new compassionate traditions, like adopting a rescued turkey for Thanksgiving instead of eating one."

Farm Sanctuary will send everyone who adopts a turkey an adoption certificate that reminds people that turkeys are living, feeling beings, who deserve to be treated with kindness and compassion.

"Spreading awareness about the benefits of a plant-based diet is among the many critical issues WAN and Peace 4 Animals strive to address on a daily basis, and we welcome the opportunity to support other like-minded organizations such as Farm Sanctuary to amplify this important message," shared Cleary. "It is more important than ever to spread compassion this year. Adopting a turkey instead of eating one on Thanksgiving is a life-changing step in the right direction towards a more compassionate world."

Please join Peace 4 Animals, WAN, and Farm Sanctuary in making this Thanksgiving a compassionate one for ALL by sponsoring a Turkey HERE!

For further information or to schedule a time to speak with said Katie Cleary, Founder and President of Peace 4 Animals and World Animal News, please contact Lauren Lewis at [email protected] or (818) 970-0052

