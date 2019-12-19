Peace 4 Animals Announces Its Partnership with Animal Rescue Mission (ARM) to Save Dogs & Cats from High Kill Shelters Throughout the United States & Internationally

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace 4 Animals is excited to bring Animal Rescue Mission (ARM) on as their rescue partner to save the lives of dogs and cats from high kill shelters in California and throughout the United States, as well as to rescue as many animals as possible from the rampant dog meat trade throughout Asia.

"We are thrilled to team with Animal Rescue Mission (ARM) to save the lives of an even greater number of homeless, neglected, and abused dogs and cats," said Katie Cleary, Founder and President of Peace 4 Animals and the nonprofit's breaking animal news network, World Animal News. "Peace 4 Animals has continued to grow tremendously over the years, with much of our far-reaching work now focused on protecting and saving endangered species worldwide, animal welfare legislation, and promoting a plant-based lifestyle. Yet, we wanted to continue our organization's animal rescue efforts by bringing the amazing organization Animal Rescue Mission (ARM) led by Shira Astrof on as our partner to be able to combine our efforts and save the lives of even more animals in need. After seeing their dedicated live-saving work first-hand, we knew that they were the perfect organization."

Animal Rescue Mission (ARM) was founded in 2018 by Shira Scott Astrof, and has become a significant force in helping animals in need, primarily rescuing dogs and cats from high-kill shelters and the streets of Los Angeles.

ARM focuses on rescuing abused, neglected and mistreated animals, rehabilitating them, and placing them in permanent loving homes. ARM rescues animals not only in the United States but internationally, including many dogs from the Asian dog meat trade in China.

"Peace 4 Animals" has always been Animal Rescue Mission's biggest advocate and supporter in helping to save more and more animals," said Astrof, who previously served as a key member in various rescue and animal welfare groups before launching ARM. "I have been inspired for years by Katie Cleary's accomplishments and dedication to animals and partnering with Peace 4 Animals is a huge honor for both myself and the entire Animal Rescue Mission team."

