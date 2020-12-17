Peace 4 Animals' New Documentary, Why On Earth, Uncovers The Vital Connection Between Humans & Animals In Order To Create Positive Change For The Betterment Of Our World

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Why On Earth is a compelling new feature-length documentary by prominent animal advocate and filmmaker, Katie Cleary, which takes a comprehensive look into our current condition as a people; uncovering many issues that are affecting our natural world and the animals who inhabit it.

Why on Earth L-R Why On Earth filmmaker Katie Cleary, Damien Mander, Vimbai Kumire, Hunter Nolan, and Krisitin Rizzo

Three years in the making, the powerful documentary was shot on a RED camera by Director of Photography, Hunter Nolan , in five countries including South Africa, Kenya, and Indonesia. The film includes a host of exclusive interviews with well-known leaders in the animal welfare and conservation world including fellow filmmaker and animal advocate, Clint Eastwood .

Why On Earth establishes a vital connection between humans and animals through rarely before seen footage exposing the rapid rate of deforestation in Borneo and Sumatra due to the careless and inhumane extraction of palm oil, along with the rescue of endangered orangutans in Indonesia.

"The film illuminates the sentience of these beautiful animals and how by harming them, we ultimately harm ourselves, and conversely, by caring for them, we begin a healing process that eventually helps us all," shared Cleary, whose previous award-winning documentary, Give Me Shelter , debuted on Netflix in 2015. Cleary is also the Founder of the animal welfare organization, Peace 4 Animals , and its popular animal news network, World Animal News .

Why On Earth exposes the depletion of sharks in South Africa as a result of the illegal shark fin trade, as well as the incessant poaching of the nearly extinct African rhino, elephant, and lion populations throughout Africa. The film also takes an in-depth look at the issues these species are facing on the ground and how legislation is passed to protect them in the United States. The film also reveals the connection between humans, animals, and the growing plant-based movement.

"The powerful interviews highlight the benefits of not consuming animals and their by-products by exposing the horrors of factory farming, a detriment to our overall health as a society," continued Cleary.

"Our goal is to educate the public about the steps they can take on a daily basis for the betterment of our planet, as well as, the animals who we share it with. We believe this film will be a significant catalyst of change for the future and well-being of our earth collectively," stated Why On Earth writer Kristin Rizzo .

Clint Eastwood (Actor, Director, Animal Advocate), Leilani Munter (Race Car Driver, What The Health ), MaggieQ (Actress, Animal Welfare Advocate), Kristin Bauer (Actress, Animal Welfare and Legislation Advocate) John Salley (Former NBA Star, Animal Welfare and Legislation Advocate), Shannon Elizabeth (Actress, Animal Welfare Advocate), and Dan Richardson (Actor, Wildlife Conservationist) are among the notable names Cleary interviews in the documentary.

For the kind of information that is gained by not only advocating for change but also having boots on the ground to create it, Why On Earth also features gripping interviews with Damien Mander (Founder of International Anti-Poaching Foundation ) along with his history-making all-female anti-poaching team, Akashinga, as well as Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas (President and Co-Founder of Orangutan Foundation International ), Petronel Nieuwoudt (Founder of Care For Wild Rhino Sanctuary ), Alison Towner (Marine Biologist, Save Our Seas Foundation ), Paul Hilton (Conservation Photographer, Racing Extinction ), Jim Abernethy (Conservationist, Photographer, Filmmaker), Shawn Heinrichs (Cinematographer, Racing Extinction ), Wilfred Chivell (CEO of Marine Dynamics ), Ian Singleton (Program Director, Pan Eco ), Panut Hadisiswoyo (Founder of Orangutan Information Center ),and the compassionate team at David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust , among many others.

For further information or to schedule a time to speak with said Katie Cleary, please contact Lauren Lewis at [email protected] or (818) 970-0052

