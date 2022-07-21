Peace 4 Animals' Powerful New Documentary, Why On Earth, is Set to be Released on August 16th in the United States & Canada

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Why On Earth, the compelling new feature-length documentary by prominent animal advocate and filmmaker, Katie Cleary, is set to launch in the United States and Canada on August 16th. Initially, the film will be available on major streaming and cable platforms including In Demand, Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Vimeo, and Hoopla. The documentary will also be released on DVD and Blu-Ray in the following weeks.

Why on Earth - Trailer Peace 4 Animals Peace 4 Animals

The gripping film takes a comprehensive look into our current condition as a people; uncovering many issues that are affecting our natural world and the animals who inhabit it, revealing the vital connection between humans, animals, and the growing plant-based movement.

"Why On Earth has been a labor of love for the past four years. We are so excited to finally share with the world this important documentary to raise awareness about the many issues that impact our planet's critical species," shared Cleary, whose previous award-winning documentary, Give Me Shelter, debuted on Netflix in 2015. Cleary is also the Founder and President of the animal welfare organization, Peace 4 Animals, and its popular animal news network, World Animal News. "There are simple things that we as humans can and must do to prevent the devastation of our rainforests and to enact stricter penalties for poachers who kill endangered and threatened species."

Shot on a RED camera by Director of Photography, Hunter Nolan, Why On Earth was filmed in five countries including South Africa, Kenya, and Indonesia. Rarely before seen footage highlights the people on the ground fighting to protect critical species including endangered orangutans due to rapid deforestation in Borneo and Sumatra for palm oil extraction, the depletion of the shark population in South Africa due to the illegal shark fin trade, and the poaching of nearly extinct African rhinos, elephants, and lions. The film also shares the process of what it takes to pass legislation to protect animals in the United States.

Kristin Rizzo wrote the powerful documentary and assisted the film's editor, Brandon Thieme, with post-production. Vision Films is the worldwide distributor.

Why On Earth features exclusive interviews with well-known leaders in the world of entertainment, sports, animal advocacy, and conservation, including fellow filmmaker Clint Eastwood. Leilani Munter, Maggie Q, Kristin Bauer, John Salley, Shannon Elizabeth, and Dan Richardson are among the many notable names featured in the documentary.

Why On Earth also features gripping interviews with Damien Mander (Founder of International Anti-Poaching Foundation) along with his all-female anti-poaching team, Akashinga, as well as Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas (President and Co-Founder of Orangutan Foundation International), Petronel Nieuwoudt (Founder of Care For Wild Rhino Sanctuary), Alison Towner (Marine Biologist, Save Our Seas Foundation), Paul Hilton (Conservation Photographer, Racing Extinction), Jim Abernethy (Conservationist, Photographer, Filmmaker), Shawn Heinrichs (Cinematographer, Racing Extinction), Wilfred Chivell (CEO of Marine Dynamics), Ian Singleton (Program Director, Pan Eco), Panut Hadisiswoyo (Founder of Orangutan Information Center), and the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust team, among others.

Contact: Lauren Lewis

(818) 970-0052

[email protected]

SOURCE Peace 4 Animals