Peace Heating and Air Conditioning Announces Air Quality Test Promotion for June, 2024

The Air Quality Test Includes a Detailed Report about the Indoor Air Quality in the Home, as Well as Solutions for Any Issues that are Discovered During the Test

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Pysz, comfort specialist of the HVAC repair company Peace Heating and Air Conditioning, is pleased to announce the launch of a special promotion that will help homeowners in Mooresville, North Carolina and the surrounding areas to breathe a little easier.

To view the current promotion please visit https://peaceheatingandairconditioning.com/2024/05/27/breathe-easier-this-june-with-peace-heating-air-conditionings-99-99-air-quality-test-promotion/

Peace Heating & Air Conditioning will conduct a thorough Air Advice air quality test that will detect and identify pollutants in the home.

Indoor air pollutants are an invisible threat that could be lurking in the corners of virtually any living space. Whether it's a silent accumulation of mold spores or the unnoticed presence of carbon monoxide, the air inside a home can have a profound impact on the occupants' health and well-being.

This knowledge inspired Pysz to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to receive a thorough and accurate report about what they and their loved ones are breathing in day after day—as well as suggestions on how to improve their indoor air quality.

"Peace Heating & Air Conditioning will use the M5200 professional IAQ monitor for the air quality test," Pysz said, adding that this device is not an everyday or average air quality monitor.

"It's a calibrated, all-in-one powerhouse trusted by contractors for over 20 years. With its top-notch accuracy, user-friendly interface, and rugged durability, you can trust it to deliver precise results every time."

As Pysz noted, the M5200 air quality monitor generates three types of reports, all of which are geared towards action.

Health: particulate matter, chemicals, carbon dioxide

Comfort: temperature, relative humidity

Safety: carbon monoxide

"The report includes ratings of No Action Necessary, Action Recommended, Action Recommended for Sensitive Individuals, Action Required," Pysz said, adding that the report also explains what each of these pollutants are, what health concerns they can cause, and recommendations for different types of air purifiers for the home.

"These reports not only tell you what's been measured and why it matters, but they also provide solutions to any concerns found. Whether it's a health, safety, or comfort issue, we've got you covered with the right product recommendations."

The air quality test is quick and easy. A friendly and professional employee of Peace Heating & Air Conditioning will simply:

Plug in the monitor

Wait thirty minutes while it does its magic and collects data and samples

Show the homeowner the detailed report of your home's air quality

Pysz said he and everyone at Peace Heating and Air Conditioning are looking forward to a busy June, and helping to improve indoor air quality, one home at a time.

"Don't miss out on this opportunity to take control of your indoor environment. Grab your Air Advice air quality test today and breathe easier tomorrow!" Pysz said.

About Peace Heating and Air Conditioning:

At Peace Heating And Air Conditioning, they are proud to be the local heating and AC & Heat Service experts, and they have the tools and expertise to install, repair and maintain all the climate control systems people need to breathe easily. Their highly qualified technicians provide only the best service, and they always work with each family's needs and long-term comfort in mind. For more information, please visit https://peaceheatingandairconditioning.com/

Peace Heating And Air Conditioning

131 Overhill Dr #110,

Mooresville, NC 28117

(704) 746-9723

