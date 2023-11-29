Peace Heating and Air Conditioning Announces the Launch of a Duct Cleaning Giveaway and Discount on a New HVAC

From Now Through the End of 2023, Peace Heating and Air Conditioning is Giving Away a Free Duct Cleaning and $1,000 Off a New, Energy-Efficient HVAC System

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Pysz, Owner of the HVAC repair company Peace Heating and Air Conditioning, is pleased to announce the launch of a generous giveaway and discount. From now through the end of 2023, people who purchase a new HVAC system will receive a free duct cleaning and $1,000 off of the new, energy-efficient system.

As Pysz noted, the Ultimate HVAC Deal will allow his valued customers to not only improve the air quality in their homes, but also save money at the same time on a new HVAC system.

"Over time, ducts accumulate dust and debris, lowering efficiency and air quality. Professional cleaning removes particles and improves system function," he said.

People who are interested in taking advantage of the giveaway and discount should contact Peace Heating and Air Conditioning, and ask about the "Ultimate HVAC Deal."

A friendly and experienced member of the company's team will inspect the system, assess the current needs, and recommend the best options. They will also assess the duct condition and schedule a cleaning and installation.

"Don't miss out on this limited-time deal. Improve your air quality, save money, and make your home comfortable by contacting Peace Heating and Air Conditioning today," Pysz said.

About Peace Heating and Air Conditioning:

At Peace Heating And Air Conditioning, they are proud to be the local heating and AC & Heat Service experts, and they have the tools and expertise to install, repair and maintain all the climate control systems people need to breathe easily. Their highly qualified technicians provide only the best service, and they always work with each family's needs and long-term comfort in mind. For more information, please visit https://peaceheatingandairconditioning.com/

