Peace Leader and Korea Reunification Advocate Dr. Hyun Jin Preston Moon Has No Affiliation and No Involvement with Brothers Hyung Jin "Sean" Moon, Kook Jin "Justin" Moon or the Pennsylvania-based Sanctuary Church

Dr. Hyun Jin Preston Moon and UCI are in no way affiliated with and do not support the teachings, activities, and programs of Pastor Hyung Jin "Sean" Moon, Kook Jin "Justin" Moon, or the Sanctuary Church. Sanctuary Church is owned, operated, and managed by Hyung Jin "Sean" Moon who is the younger brother of Dr. Preston Moon. The content expressed by Sean Moon and Justin Moon do not represent the values, beliefs and principles of Dr. Preston Moon.

After the passing of their father, Rev. Sun Myung Moon in 2012, there have been a number of disputes between family members about the appropriate way to carry on Rev. Moon's legacy. Dr. Preston Moon's efforts have always been and remain consistent with Rev. Moon's essential vision and teachings.

Dr. Hyun Jin Preston Moon has continuously promoted a spiritual, values-based approach to peacebuilding, guided by the vision of one family under God. With that approach, he promotes efforts to address identity-based conflict, strengthen the family unit as the most basic building block of society, engage and empower the next generation, and forge a new path for Korea that recognizes the vastly changing geopolitical landscape. Central to this work are his efforts to engage people of diverse faiths and ethical traditions in cooperative projects based on universal principles and fundamental values that they hold in common.

About Dr. Hyun Jin Preston Moon

Dr. Hyun Jin Preston Moon is the chairman of UCI. UCI is a District of Columbia non-profit corporation governed by a self-perpetuating, independent board. Dr. Preston Moon is also the founder and chairman of the Global Peace Foundation (GPF), established in 2009 and currently active in 24 countries. In various capacities, he works across lines of identity including culture, ethnicity, nationality and religion to foster the moral, innovative leadership necessary to resolve the most pressing issues in our world today. Dr. Moon is a recognized and knowledgeable thought leader on Korean reunification and author of the award-winning book, "Korean Dream: A Vision for a Unified Korea." To learn more about Dr. Preston Moon's background, work, and current initiatives, visit hyunjinmoon.com.

