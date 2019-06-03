Peace, Love, and Buc-ee's Coming to Royse City

ROYSE CITY, Texas, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buc-ee's is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Royse City, Texas, will be on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 6:00 a.m. The legendary roadside refuge for travelers is bringing all the goodness Buc-ee's is famous for: world-class Texas Round Up® barbeque, tasty beef jerky, homemade fudge, and don't forget those delicious Beaver Nuggets. Buc-ee's, known across the country for being clean, friendly, and always in stock, is excited to make its newest home in Royse City.

The store is located at 5005 E. Interstate 30, Royse City, TX 75189.

About Buc-ee's

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's has 37 convenience stores and travel centers in Texas and Alabama. The company also operates the largest convenience store in the world, located in New Braunfels, Texas. The New Braunfels Travel Center covers 68,000 square feet and features 120 fueling positions, 83 toilets, 31 cash registers, four Icee machines and 80 fountain dispensers. Buc-ee's is based in Lake Jackson, also home to the company's first convenience store, which is still in operation. For more information, visit https://www.buc-ees.com.

