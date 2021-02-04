Peace One Day announces the Peace One Day Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience, 21 March 2021, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination; in association with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Event participants include: Youssou N'dour, singer and songwriter; Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Commonwealth Secretary-General; Emmanuel Jal, Musician, Actor and Activist; Sanda Ojiambo, Executive Director, UN Global Compact; Zwai Bala, SA Music Extraordinaire, Award-Winning Artist, Producer; Lord Simon Woolley, Founder and Director of Operation Black Vote; Bella Ramsey, Actress; Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Actor; Professor Thuli Madonsela, Law Trust Chair in Social Justice; Popcaan, Jamaican deejay, singer and songwriter; Zulaikha Patel, Anti-Racism Activist; Richard Lui, journalist and news anchor for MSNBC and NBC news; Jack Savoretti, singer and songwriter; Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, lawyer, political and women's rights activist; Paul Polman, Founder and Chair of Imagine; Nadhim Zahawi MP, Minister for COVID vaccine deployment/Minister for Business & Industry; Roberto Marques, Group CEO of Natura & Co; Angela Cretu, CEO of Avon; Mike Omoniyi, award winning social entrepreneur; Margarita Quihuis, Director of Peace Innovation Lab at Stanford; Kashif Siddiqi, Footballer, Philanthropist and Co-Founder of Football for Peace; Liv Tørres. Director of the Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies.

The Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience 2021 is sponsored by Avon and Lipton.

This free-to-register digital experience will be broadcast on peaceoneday.org, featuring internationally acclaimed artists, actors and prominent speakers, united in their message of diversity, inclusion, equality and justice, and is only 6 weeks away. For more information click here.

Laurent Sauveur, Director of External Relations, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said: "21 March is an opportunity for each of us to redouble our efforts in eliminating all forms of racial discrimination. We look forward to this global event with Peace One Day to help carry the message of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination to the widest possible audience."

Jeremy Gilley, Producer and Director said: "We are humbled and honoured to be producing the Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience in association with The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. It is clear that if we want to create peace one day, we must work together to promote diversity, inclusion, equality and justice for all. We want to raise awareness of the Day, facilitate conversations that lead to a more diverse and inclusive world and set out practical action points to help individuals and organisations engage with anti-racism. Wherever you are, please join us for this exciting online event."

Angela Cretu, CEO Avon International said: "At Avon we are open to all, we stand for all and actively promote diversity and inclusion in everything we do. We believe in celebrating diversity around the world and in having the curiosity and humility to go beyond the ideas of 'us and them'. We're proud to support Peace One Day and the Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience 2021. We invite our network of 5 million Representatives and their communities to join us in celebrating inclusion, tolerance and diversity."

Hanneke Faber, Global President of Foods and Refreshment Division at Unilever said: "The Unilever team works hard to maintain and promote a culture of anti-racism, inclusion and diversity, both as an organisation and throughout our supply chain. We are delighted to continue our longstanding collaboration with Peace One Day and play our part in raising awareness of, and driving engagement on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination."

Peace One Day partners include: The Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just, and Inclusive Societies; UN Global Compact; SDG Global Action Campaign and Peace Innovation Lab at Stanford University and the city of The Hague. For more information on our sponsors and partners click here.

Register today for free, to unite with millions around the world for a day filled with hope, reflection and connection.

VISIT: https://peaceoneday.org/Main/Events?p=March2021Anti-RacismDay

