LONDON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace One Day, in association with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, announces this year's Anti-Racism Live on 21st March 2022. Wherever possible the organisers will be providing the space for participants to discuss racism in the context of war, since racial discrimination has sadly been noticed in the current conflict, both on the Ukrainian border and across certain media outlets.

Timed to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the event will host discussions and special interviews on a broad range of topics related to anti-racism. Additionally, this year the organisers will invite participants to discuss reports of discrimination during the ongoing refugee crisis and the role for anti-racism in humanitarian responses.

Discussions will take place with leading members of the anti-racism and human rights movements, including Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change; Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, Lawyer, Political and Women's Rights Activist; Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; Dr Agnés Callamard, Secretary-General, Amnesty International; and Nadhim Zahawi, UK Secretary of State for Education.

These urgent conversations will take place alongside the event's broad agenda of interviews and debates, which draw together views from anti-racism activists, leaders, and artists from around the world. Through these dialogues, Anti-Racism Live aims to make a compelling case for a coordinated and global movement against discrimination, setting out action points to help individuals and organisations support change at all levels.

After attracting over 300,000 viewers for its inaugural broadcast in 2021, the second Anti-Racism Live will seek to unite millions around the world for a day that will provide hope, inspiration, and determination for peace.

Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center For Nonviolent Social Change (The King Centre), said: "If we can harness people's energy all around the world in a concentrated period of time, we can raise our level of awareness to the point that maybe people will become lifelong advocates. That's one of the most important reasons that we need to set aside a day 21 March, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination."

Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said: "Our continued partnership with Peace One Day underscores UN Human Rights' efforts to amplify the voices of those seeking racial justice and equality. As this year's theme for the international day, Voices against racism, is inspired by the High Commissioner's report on racial justice, our event is important to help ensure that people of African descent and those who stand up against racism are protected and heard and their concerns acted on."

Hakeem Kae Kazim, Actor and Activist, said: "I am proud to be an ambassador for Peace One Day and to support them in raising awareness of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination by using my voice to bring to life the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as part of Anti-Racism Live on 21 March. I applaud Peace One Day for being responsive to the current crisis in Ukraine and hope that Anti-Racism Live will encourage constructive debate about discrimination in response to this war and all wars."

Frank Haresnape, Global CMO, Pepsi Lipton said: "Pepsi-Lipton is delighted to continue sponsoring Peace One Day for a third year to put a narrative into the world that informs, inspires and engages people. The Pepsi-Lipton JV team and its parent companies, Unilever and PepsiCo, work hard to maintain and promote a culture of anti-racism, inclusion, and diversity, both as an organisation and throughout our supply chain. Therefore, highlighting the importance of justice and equality on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is very important to us, and this is exactly what the Anti-Racism Live event on the 21st of March is all about. We are humbled to be supporting these values."

Jeremy Gilley, Anti-Racism Live Producer and Director said: "I am honoured and humbled to be producing and directing Anti-Racism Live on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, once again in association with the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. I'm thrilled to be working with so many incredible artists and other contributors, from High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet to Dia Mirza, from Dr Bernice King to Jessie J. We're looking forward to an incredible show. I am also grateful for the opportunity to provide a space, as part of Anti-Racism Live, for participants to address reports of discriminatory treatment of refugees and discriminatory news reporting of the crisis."

Anti-Racism Live 2022 is sponsored by Lipton.

Peace One Day partners include: Kofi Annan Foundation; The Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just, and Inclusive Societies; SDG Global Action Campaign; Peace Innovation Lab at Stanford University; and the Canadian Permanent Mission in Geneva. For more information on our sponsors and partners visit:

https://peaceoneday.org/Main/Events?p=Anti-RacismLive2022

Jeremy Gilley, founder of non-profit organisation Peace One Day made a keynote address at SXSW on Wednesday 16th March, talking about the Peace One Day journey and how he's using narrative and storytelling to inform, inspire and engage people around the world on the issues of justice, equality, diversity, inclusion, climate action, peace, sustainability, and the mobilisation of youth.

ABOUT PEACE ONE DAY

Filmmaker Jeremy Gilley founded Peace One Day in 1999 to establish an annual Peace Day with a fixed calendar date and document the process. In 2001 Peace One Day's efforts were rewarded when the member states of the United Nations unanimously adopted the first ever annual day of global ceasefire and non-violence on the UN International Day of Peace, fixed in the calendar as 21 September – Peace Day. Peace One Day's overarching objective is to ensure that people are aware of the day and engage all sectors of society in the day's peaceful observance and celebration.

As well as leading a number of high-profile Peace Day campaigns in sport, education, the environment, and within the corporate sector, Peace One Day has produced 14 major broadcast celebrations, including performances by Sir Elton John, Akon, Annie Lennox, Lenny Kravitz, Youssou N'Dour, Yusuf Islam, Peter Gabriel, Patti Smith, Bryan Adams, John Legend, Dave Stewart, Jimmy Cliff and many others.

Peace One Day now marks four critical days in the global calendar, each with deep significance in relation to seasonal change:

21 March - Anti-Racism Live

21 June - Climate Action Live

21 September - Peace Day Live

21 December - Space Transformers Live, a dynamic digital experience giving a voice to the young change-makers, thinkers and innovators who are transforming the space around them for the benefit of their community and our world.

These live digital events provide platforms for discussion and action around issues of global concern. Peace One Day works closely with Digitalis, Social 360 and Signal AI to gather extensive data on the reach of our online presence. The period of measurement is a week on either side of each show, for a total of eight weeks each year.

In 2021:

15,338 articles were published about Peace One Day in traditional media, all of which carried either positive or neutral sentiment.

75,207 unique users visited peaceoneday.org to read more about the organisation's work or watch one of the four shows.

Peace One Day's social media posts were seen 10,250,444 times across all platforms.

Those posts generated 1,052,838 engagements in the form of watches, likes, comments, shares or clicks-through.

The 34 hashtags which formed the core of Peace One Day's campaigns were used a total of 1,551,365 times across over 190 countries (full country list available on request). The number of people that would have seen these posts is unknowable, but any fair estimate easily runs into the hundreds-of-millions.

345,113 viewers tuned into at least one of Peace One Day's four live shows.

Of global charities and organisations focused on international development and peace, Peace One Day ranked 21st in relation to social media presence.

Through awareness initiatives and strategic partnerships, and thanks to all Peace One Day's trusted partners, sponsors, and broadcast contributors the number of people aware of Peace Day is moving ever closer to 2 billion.

PEACE ONE DAY MISSION AND OBJECTIVES

Mission:

To become a content generator and a destination for global discussions around the issues of justice, equality, diversity, inclusion, climate action, peace, sustainability and the mobilisation of youth, leaving audiences INFORMED, INSPIRED and ENGAGED.

Objectives:

3 billion people aware of Peace Day 21 September by 2025

Decrease violence on Peace Day, including in the cyber world

Share Free Education Resources with schools in all 193 UN Member States

Confirmed participants include: the United Nations, High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet; Dr. Bernice A. King, Global Thought Leader, Strategist, Solutionist, Orator, Peace Advocate and CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change; Jessie J, Singer and Songwriter; Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications at the United Nations; Nada Al-Nashif, United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights; Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Dia Mirza, Actor, Producer, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, Global Ambassador IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare); Dr Agnés Callamard, Secretary-General at Amnesty International; NK |Nastya Kamenskykh, Ukrainian Singer; Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Actor and Activist; Sibongile Mlambo, Actress; Maurice Kirya, Singer, Actor and Humanitarian; Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director, the United Nations Global Compact; Victor Ochen, Founder and Executive Director of African Youth Initiative Network, The NewNow; Jaha Dukureh, CEO & Founder, Safe Hands for Girls; Women's Rights Activist & Anti-FGM Campaigner, The NewNow; Peter Flegel, Executive Director of the Government of Canada's Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat; Bessie Carter, Actor; Micheal Timilehin Omoniyi, Award-Winning Social Entrepreneur, Leader, Academic, Commentator, Artist, Activist, Polymath; Thenjiwe McHarris, Co-Founder at Blackbird; Richard Lui, Anchor & Journalist MSNBC/ NBC News, Author of 'Enough About Me'; LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter Fund; Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP, UK Secretary of State for Education; LEX, Singer, Lyricist, Composer and Pianist; Ahmad Fawzi, United Nations Spokesman and Communication Director (Retired); Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, Lawyer, Political and Women's Rights Activist; Roya Mahboob, Entrepreneur & Co-Founder & CEO, Digital Citizen Fund, The NewNow; Mamodou Malcolm Jallow, Member of the Swedish Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe; Arizza Nocum, Extremely Together Young Leader, Kofi Annan Foundation; Brogan Simpson, Global Communications Manager, The HEINEKEN Company; Kashif Siddiqi, Football Diplomat & Co-Founder of Football for Peace; Dr Marcia Goddard, Neuroscientist and CCO at the Contentment Foundation; Waqas Ahmed, Editor, UNESCO Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity (20th Anniversary Edition); Isha Johansen, FIFA Council Member, CAF Executive Committee Member, Former Sierra Leone Football Association President; Gary Cunningham, President & CEO of Prosperity Now; Afua Nkansah-Asamoah, Activist, Childnet's Youth Advisory Board for Project deShame; Tif Boom, Spoken Word Poet & Author; Rhea Mahanta, United Nations Volunteer, UNMISS – Department of Peace Operations; Jonah Obajeun, Founder, the Tolerance Academy, Extremely Together Young Leader, Kofi Annan Foundation; and Masana Mulaudzi, Programmes Director, Sonke Gender Justice; amongst other extraordinary individuals.

