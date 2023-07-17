Peace Palace awards 2023 Youth Carnegie Peace Prize

News provided by

Carnegie Foundation - Peace Palace

17 Jul, 2023, 02:00 ET

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Youth must have a place at the peace table" Kofi Annan once said. Under this premise, the Youth Carnegie Peace Prize was created, to gather examples and role models of how youth can participate, contribute, and promote peace processes. In the fall of 2023, the prize will for the third time be awarded at the Peace Palace, the international icon for "Peace through Law". Young peacebuilders are now invited to apply for the award until 18 August 2023.

Youth Carnegie Peace Prize

Continue Reading
Peace Palace
Peace Palace

It is precisely the young generation that has a crucial role to play in the field of education and peace. Many young people already are, on a daily basis and with success, working for a better world. For this reason, the Carnegie Foundation – Peace Palace and Youth Peace Initiative have launched a video competition to collect best practices from young peacebuilders and to put the spotlight on them. The Youth Carnegie Peace Prize gives recognition to the work of young peacebuilders in (post-) conflict scenarios and aims to inspire and encourage others to start their own projects. In 2018, the Colombian youth organization BogotArt received the first Youth Carnegie Peace Prize for the project "Letters for Reconciliation". "The Peacebuilding Project", an international volunteer-led youth organization that has initiated various peacebuilding activities, such as the Rohingya Literacy Program, was chosen as the winner of the 2021 Youth Carnegie Peace Prize.

Call for Submissions

The Youth Peace Initiative and the Carnegie Foundation are looking for young peacebuilders who are ready to represent young people and amplify their voices. The two organizations ask young people between the ages of 18 and 29, to record a video and explain how their work or project contributes to peace. By sharing their story with youth around the world, they can inspire others to become active agents of change. The video must be submitted before 18 August 2023 via the website of the Peace Palace: www.peacepalace.org/youthprize.

 Award Ceremony in the Peace Palace

The winner of the 2023 Carnegie Youth Peace Prize will be announced in the fall of 2023. In the presence of various guests from international organizations in The Hague, the Youth Prize will be presented to the laureate during a festive ceremony in the Great Hall of Justice of the Peace Palace. Interested people from around the world can watch the ceremony via an online stream.

The Peace Palace
The Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, is the international icon for "Peace through Law" and opened its doors in 1913. Owned and managed by the Carnegie Foundation, the Peace Palace houses the United Nations International Court of Justice, the Permanent Court of Arbitration, The Hague Academy of International Law, and the Peace Palace Library.

Note for editors: 

More information: www.peacepalace.org/youthprize.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154483/Carnegie_Foundation_Peace_Palace.jpg

SOURCE Carnegie Foundation - Peace Palace

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.