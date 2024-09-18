Peace Projects in 170 Countries: HWPL Celebrates a Decade of Global Commitment to Peace

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 18, 2024, the 10th Anniversary of the HWPL World Peace Summit is being celebrated in South Korea and various locations worldwide reaching 122 countries. Under the theme 'Creating World Peace Community Through Regional Collaboration', this event commemorates, global leaders' and citizens' commitment to peace that lasted for a decade, with an eye towards future strategies to promote global harmony.

HWPL forms partnership with G7+ and PALATINO at the organization's 10th Annual Commemoration About 30,000 participants in South Korea for HWPL's 10th Annual Commemoration

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) stated that the purpose of the anniversary is to review achievements since 2014 and discuss future plans. Various sessions are being held in each country at different levels to gather regional talents and establish networks essential for tailored peace strategies, strengthening regional networks to tackle local peace threats and harnessing collective capacities.

Through 10 years of international cooperation for peace, HWPL has 500,000 members in 170 countries and is carrying out peace projects through MOAs or MOUs with 1,014 organizations in 105 countries.

Chairman Lee Man-hee of HWPL pointed out that division of religion caused tremendous loss of life, emphasizing that religions must take the lead in dialogue and understanding. "We must work together to create a world of peace and leave it as a legacy for future generations," he said. "This is to fulfill our mission as a light that brings life to the global village. Only through love and peace can the world become one."

In line with the heart of regional cooperation, HWPL formed a partnership with the intergovernmental organization Group of 7+(G7+) and high-level political forum organization, The Latin American Parliament (Parlatino), to develop peace initiatives. G7+ was established to unite conflict-affected countries by a vision of peace, stability, and development, with 20 member states, and PALATINO was founded to promote development and integration within a framework of full democracy, having 23 member states.

"I believe that peace education will play a crucial role, not just as a simple subject, but in helping students grow into future global citizens and in laying the foundation for peace and stability across society," Dr. Jose Honorio da Costa Pereira Jeronimo, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Culture said, who presented a peace project in the Timor-Leste.

This peace summit engages social representatives in peace projects in different countries. In South Korea, the 'Together: Connecting Korea' officially launched for a national campaign for social harmony. Aligning with 230 civil society organizations, this campaign connects generations and diverse cultures, and carries out various environmental protection activities.

