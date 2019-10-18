Peace Starts With Me is sweeping through Windy City

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace Starts With Me (PSWM) is sweeping through the Windy City on October 19th to shine a light on activists making a difference in the lives of local youth with the Peace Starts With Me Chicago Gala followed by the Peace Starts With Me Youth Jam at the new Marriott Marquis Chicago Hotel.

The program will consist of a banquet luncheon at noon featuring keynote speaker Mrs. Sun Jin Moon followed by the Youth Jam concert at 5:00 PM. During the banquet, the esteemed 24th Annual True Family Values Awards, which this year honors exemplary individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions in serving the youth of Chicago, will be presented to five recipients. There will also be a donation of $5,000 presented to the Lurie Children's Hospital. Special performances by Grammy award-winning Soul Children of Chicago and the internationally-renowned Jesse White Tumblers will close the afternoon program. Tickets for the 1,200-person seated banquet are already sold out, but press can still request press passes from the contact listed below.

The evening Youth Jam will be a night of music, dance and diverse fellowship featuring special guest host Val Warner of Windy City Live, Sa'Rayah of The Voice, recording and television artist Maddie Rey, author Everett Gutierrez and many more. Tickets to the Jam can still be purchased on Eventbrite or at the door for $35.

For over 38 years, the Soul Children of Chicago have been actively creating brighter futures for youth in Chicago and around the world. They are working in collaboration with the Chicago Police Department and other private benefactors to bring over 200 underprivileged youth to join with up to 2,000 other young people to see for themselves that peace is possible and it begins with each of us. Those interested in sponsoring tickets for youth to attend, please contact Mr. Walt Whitman at 773-881-8120 or info@soulchildren.org for more information.

This event is sponsored by Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, an organization striving to establish peace and unity among all people, and Universal Peace Federation, a network of representatives from religion, government, civil society and the private sector dedicated to achieving world peace.

Family Fed USA

Sungmi Orr

212-997-0057

press@familyfed.org

SOURCE Family Federation for World Peace and Unification

Related Links

http://familyfed.org

