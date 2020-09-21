Peace Starts With Me Rally to Support UN Call for Ceasefires

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Global peace rally phenomenon Peace Starts With Me is holding its second virtual rally "Peace Starts With Me: Come Together Children" today on the International Day of Peace, September 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The event is calling all people to come together as children of God from home through music, prayer and inspiration.

Who: Featuring Grammy-winning performances by Bishop Hezekiah Walker, JoAnn Rosario, Wes Morgan, and many more. The keynote address will be given by Bishop Noel Jones of City of Refuge megachurch, with a special message from the Mother of Peace, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon.

Where: Peace Starts With Me Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , as well as 360 Wise and Roku

When: Monday, September 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. ET

