Peace Starts With Me Rally to Support UN Call for Ceasefires
Sep 21, 2020, 16:10 ET
What: Global peace rally phenomenon Peace Starts With Me is holding its second virtual rally "Peace Starts With Me: Come Together Children" today on the International Day of Peace, September 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The event is calling all people to come together as children of God from home through music, prayer and inspiration.
Who: Featuring Grammy-winning performances by Bishop Hezekiah Walker, JoAnn Rosario, Wes Morgan, and many more. The keynote address will be given by Bishop Noel Jones of City of Refuge megachurch, with a special message from the Mother of Peace, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon.
Where: Peace Starts With Me Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, as well as 360 Wise and Roku
When: Monday, September 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Misc: Please contact Ron Lucas or Sungmi Orr for more information.
Family Fed USA
Sungmi Orr
212-997-0057
[email protected]
Irving Street Rep
Ron Lucas
973-643-6262
[email protected]
