Peaceful Hugs Receives Grant from the Van Elslander Family Foundation to Support Emergency Housing Stability Program

DETROIT, Mich., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peaceful Hugs is honored to announce it has received a $20,000 grant from the Van Elslander Family Foundation to support its Emergency Housing Stability Program, providing short-term housing assistance and wraparound services to families experiencing housing crises across Southeast Michigan.

Van Elslander Family Foundation

Through this funding, Peaceful Hugs will provide short-term emergency motel stays ranging from 3–14 days for approximately 25–30 families facing eviction, unsafe living conditions, or sudden displacement. The program is designed to offer immediate stabilization while families are connected to longer-term housing resources and community partners. In addition to emergency lodging, the grant supports transportation assistance for housing and service appointments, case management and intake coordination, and essential basic needs such as food and hygiene kits during motel placement. Program oversight and reporting ensure responsible stewardship and measurable outcomes.

"Our Emergency Housing Stability Program is designed to act quickly when families have nowhere else to turn," said Mark Zahringer, founder of Peaceful Hugs. "We are deeply grateful to the Van Elslander Family Foundation for investing in families during their most vulnerable moments. This support allows us to provide immediate shelter while building a pathway toward sustainable housing."

The Emergency Housing Stability Program reflects Peaceful Hugs' mission of "Bridging the Gap" by combining urgent intervention with coordinated follow-up care, ensuring families do not remain in crisis beyond the initial emergency phase.

About Peaceful Hugs

Peaceful Hugs is a Michigan-based nonprofit organization providing emergency housing stabilization, wraparound support, and basic needs assistance to families, youth, and seniors experiencing crisis. Through coordinated partnerships and compassionate case management, Peaceful Hugs works to "Bridge the Gap" between instability and long-term sustainability.

For more information, visit: www.peacefulhugs.org

Contact:

Mark Zahringer

313-542-5412

[email protected]

SOURCE Peaceful Hugs