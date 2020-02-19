Peaceful Waters Aquamation Debuts Latest in Eco-Friendly Afterlife Care for Beloved Pets -- Natural-Based Aquamation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peaceful Waters Aquamation (https://www.peacefulwatersaquamation.com/) recently announced its new business, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to typical flame-based cremations for deceased pets. A practice based in love and sincerity, Peaceful Waters uses a natural-based process called alkaline hydrolysis to reduce pet remains to an easily disposed liquid that is both ethical and useful to the environment. Solid remains may then be transmitted back to the pet owners for burial or retention in a decorative urn, placed as the owner sees fit. Peaceful Waters works with veterinary affiliates to be sure and treat each afterlife case with respect and dignity.

"We love our own fur friends as much as our clients do," said owner and founder, Dr. Madison Rose. "I started Peaceful Waters because I believed that a pet afterlife company should show true compassion and care for our communities' beloved pets. We strive to honor your pet in death, the same way you honored them in life."

Aquamation: The Process

Alkaline hydrolysis uses the peaceful flow of water, warm temperatures and alkali to mimic the natural decomposition of tissue that occurs after a normal burial. The process takes less than 20 hours and is monitored by a trained technician. After 20 hours or less, the components of a pet's body will be returned to the water as a nutrient-rich effluent that nurtures the environment as a natural fertilizer. Only bone elements remain, which can then be returned to the pet owner as mineral ash if desired. Peaceful Waters Aquamation is currently developing its own line of environmentally friendly urns that will be available soon as well.

Aquamation benefits include:

20-percent more ash remains are returned to families than in traditional flame-based cremations.

90-percent less energy is consumed through aquamation than traditional cremation.

No emissions or harmful greenhouse gases are emitted through the process, because there is no burning of fossil fuels.

Alkalis used are natural and safe for the environment.

"We treat the sacred remains of our clients' beloved pets in the same respectful manner we would want our own pets to be treated," said Dr. Rose. "It's one of the reasons why we offer tree planting as a way to celebrate each pet's life. For every pet who goes through the aquamation process, we make a donation and plant a tree in their honor. Their memory will one day stand tall, leaves blowing in the breeze, to help the planet continue to be a healthy home for other animals."

