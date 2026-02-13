PeaceHealth Clinicians to Participate in Medicare Value-Based Care Programs Supported by Honest Health

A collaboration focused on sustainability, innovation, and healthier communities across the Pacific Northwest

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PeaceHealth clinicians will have access to additional operational support to participate in select Medicare value-based care programs through an engagement with Honest Health. The support will be made available through PeaceHealth's Cascadia Community Care Alliance (CCCA) and is intended to assist participating clinicians with care coordination, data analytics, and administrative processes associated with value-based care models across Washington, Oregon, and Alaska.

Under this arrangement, Honest Health will provide services designed to support clinicians participating in Medicare value-based programs, including analytics, documentation support, and care management capabilities. These services are intended to complement PeaceHealth's existing clinical and operational infrastructure and help reduce administrative complexity for participating clinicians.

"Value-based care models require significant operational and administrative support," said Rob Bessler, MD, chief executive officer of Honest Health. "Our role is to provide tools and services that help clinicians navigate these programs and manage their participation more effectively."

"At PeaceHealth, our priority is ensuring our clinicians have access to the resources they need to deliver high-quality care to the communities we serve," said Mike Dwyer, president of strategy and business value. "This engagement supports clinicians who choose to participate in Medicare value-based programs by offering additional operational capabilities, while PeaceHealth remains focused on care delivery, quality, and patient outcomes."

PeaceHealth continues to evaluate and participate in a range of care models that support access, coordination, and sustainability for clinicians and patients across the Pacific Northwest. Participation in these programs is voluntary for clinicians and aligns with PeaceHealth's broader efforts to support care delivery in both urban and rural communities.

PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Washington, is a not-for-profit Catholic health system serving communities across Washington, Oregon, and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a group practice with more than 3,000 physicians and clinicians, and nine medical centers. Through its Cascadia Community Care Alliance, PeaceHealth supports care models focused on improving access, quality, and outcomes for the patients and communities it serves. Learn more at peacehealth.org/ccca.

Honest Health is a physician-led organization that provides operational and analytic support services to health systems and clinicians participating in value-based care programs. Honest Health offers tools and expertise intended to assist with care management, reporting, and program participation. For more information, visit honesthealth.com.

